Matt Zollers, 5-star quarterback, '100 percent locked in' with Missouri Tigers following Penn State visit
Missouri Tigers fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
Over the weekend, Spring-Ford (Pennsylvania) five-star quarterback and Missouri pledge Matt Zollers took a visit to Penn State for its marquee matchup against the Ohio State.
Following Ohio State's 20-13 victory - one in which the Nittany Lions' offense failed to score a touchdown - coach James Franklin received boos and jeers from the fanbase.
Perhaps that wasn't the best backdrop for hosting (and trying to flip) an in-state five-star prospect.
Following the trip, Zollers clarified his commitment status with Missouri.
"(I'm) 100 percent locked in," he said.
Doubling down on his commitment is huge news for the Tigers - even while he enjoyed himself on the trip to Happy Valley.
"I enjoyed watching that game," Zollers said. "It was very competitive. I also enjoyed getting to see the coaches again."
Zollers is rated the nation's No. 18 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback, making him the headliner of Missouri's class, as well as one of the highest-rated pledges in program history.
As a junior, the bluechip quarterback put on a show, throwing for a school-record 2,917 yards with 37 touchdowns and two interceptions, as well as 420 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Zollers as a prospect:
"Athletic quarterback prospect with a projectable frame that can whip the ball around the yard. Snappy upper and lower halves have him moving around like a middle infielder as he evades pressure or looks to pick up yardage on designed runs. Rather accurate on the move and has his fair share of off-platform throws on the highlight reel. Usually fires a tight spiral with no shortage of velocity. Wasn’t presented with a ton of opportunities to dial-up the deep ball as a junior, but can challenge defenses vertically and put a pass 60 yards in the air during the playoffs. Can get caught at times trying to do a little too much off-script, but should be viewed as a new-age signal caller that can make an impact both with his arm and his legs. Will likely need some time to get adjusted to the speed and demands of the college game, but took a big step forward as a junior and has proven to be a competitor under the lights."