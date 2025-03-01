Matthew Golden runs 4.3u 40-yard dash, bests Texas teammate Isaiah Bond at NFL combine
Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond predicted he'd break the NFL combine record in the 40-yard dash earlier this week.
That mark came courtesy of another former Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (2024).
But it was yet another Texas pass-catcher who wowed the crowd in Indianapolis.
Matthew Golden blazed through his first run to post a 4.30 unofficial 40-time, nearly besting the top time this year (Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston, 4.28) and tying the second-best time at the combine s0 far this week (Iowa State's Darien Porter, 4.30)
Somewhat surprisingly, Bond posted times of 4.41 and 4.40 unofficially, falling well short of his boast that he'd break the combine record.
As for Golden, the dynamic pass-catcher is considered a late first-round, early second-round draft pick.
But his eye-popping 4.30 unofficial 40 time could propel him to first-round lock status if he continues to excel throughout the draft process.
Coming out of Klein Cain High School (Texas) in the class of 2022, Golden was a four-star prospect, rated the nation's No. 150 overall prospect and No. 25 wide receiver.
He committed to the Houston Cougars and played two season there before transferring to Texas.
Last fall, Golden hauled in 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.