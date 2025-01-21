Maxwell Riley, elite offensive lineman, discusses finalists Ohio State, Clemson
And then there were two.
Avon Lake (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Maxwell Riley is down to Clemson and Ohio State.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman, rated the nation's No. 69 overall prospect and No. 7 offensive tackle, collected more than 20 scholarship offers during his recruitment and had previously cut his list to seven - Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma
On Tuesday, Riley broke down his top two with HighSchoolOnSI.
Ohio State: "I grew up watching them being an Ohio kid. I really like coach (Justin) Frye and how he does things. I also think the culture there is exceptional."
Clemson: "They also has an exceptional culture. I really like their offensive line coach, coach (Matt) Luke."
Analysis
While Riley has kept his cards close to the vest, it's hard to envision him leaving the home state.
Not only did he grow up a fan of Ohio State, but the Buckeyes are coming off a national championship run.
Further, the offensive line - and the job done by Frye - was arguably the biggest catalyst toward that championship.
After losing projected NFL first-round left tackle Josh Simmons and Rimington Trophy winner Seth McLaughlin (nation's best center) during the season, Ohio State's O-line experienced a shaky finish to the regular season.
But Frye shifted star left guard Donovan Jackson to left tackle and the entire offensive line fell into place.
Jackson's positional flexibility, and Frye's ability to find the right fit up front, are likely to be standout factors in any offensive line recruit's evaluation, especially one who grew up rooting for Ohio State.