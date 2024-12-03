McKay Madsen, newly-minted 4-star athlete, provides big BYU, Oregon recruiting update
Clovis North (California) two-sport star McKay Madsen was the California state champion in the shot put and discus as a junior - with the top marks nationally in his class.
This fall, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker/running back has earned his fourth star as a football prospect, jumping up to the nation's No. 12 athlete (No. 197 overall) in the latest 247Sports' rankings.
Those achievements have made Madsen a coveted prospect.
Down to a final three of BYU, Oregon and UCLA, the California prospect has a big choice to make - and he's got a timeframe in mind following his return visit to Eugene over the weekend.
"I plan to announce my decision sometime in January, and then sign February," he said.
Who is still in the mix?
"I’m still evaluating all my top three, but yes, BYU and Oregon (are the main two)," Madsen said.
Until then, the two-sport standout has just one major recruiting event on the schedule - an official visit to Oregon on December 13.
Regardless of where he chooses, Madsen intends to take a two-year LDS mission prior to enrolling in college, essentially making him a class of 2027 pledge.
Therefore, his signed National Letter of Intent would not be bidding upon his return.
Still, landing his commitment would mark a big "get" for either program, as Madsen could develop into a talented linebacker and nationally-prominent thrower in track and field.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Madsen as a prospect:
"Madsen is on of the freakier athletes in the ’25 class. He’s a two-sport standout and one of the top throwers in the country. He won state titles in the Shot Put- 63’6” and Discuss 206”8” and could double sport at the college level. On the grid-iron, he’s a two-way standout and is getting recruited as both a fullback and linebacker. As a junior, he rushed for over 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 75 tackles and four interceptions. We saw him at the SoCal Under Armour Next Camp in March and he stood out among the linebackers and tested really well with one of the top 40 times and vertical jumps of the day. He’s a tough, physical kid, kind of a throwback player who may not be flashy but is affective on both sides of the ball and we could conceivably see him line up on both sides at the college level as well. Has easy Power 4 potential at both fullback and linebacker and would be fun to watch on special teams as a wedge breaker as well."