Messiah Hampton, bluechip wide receiver, down to 7, sets commitment date
Monroe (New York) four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton is rated the nation's No. 100 overall prospect, No. 11 wide receiver and is the top pass-catcher in the Northeast.
With that type of hype, it's no surprise the 6-foot, 170-pound pass-catcher has racked up more than 20 scholarship offers from the nation's top programs.
On Sunday, Hampton took a big step forward in his process, trimming his list to 7 and announcing a June 13 commitment date.
The top prospect in New York is down to Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Syracuse:
Even with a rock-solid list of finalists, one program stands above the rest.
The Oregon Ducks have emerged as the clear-cut favorite ever since former Syracuse wide receiver coach Ross Douglas took the same position in Eugene.
Since that time, Hampton has taken a couple of key visits to Oregon, including one in which his mom came away impressed by the presentation around the football program.
If, in fact, Hampton chooses Oregon the Ducks will be landing a big-time playmaker.
Over the past two seasons, the New York product has hauled in 90 receptions for 1,366 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Overall, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class consists of eight pledges and is ranked No. 18 nationally.
While the Ducks already have an elite pass-catcher - Reidsville (North Carolina) five-star tight end Kendre Harrison - Dan Lanning's program is still in search of a wide receiver.
That may come as soon as June 13 with Hampton.