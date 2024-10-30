Miami Hurricanes hosting nation's No. 1 overall prospect this weekend
One of the biggest prizes - both literally and figuratively - in the class of 2026 is Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.
The 6-foot-7 1/2, 300-pound behemoth is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect, the No. 1 offensive tackle and is arguably the nation's best shot put and discus thrower as well.
The son of two Olympians, Cantwell has lived up to every ounce of the hype that has been heaped upon, so it's no surprise he has many options.
So far, the Midwest bluechip recruit has trimmed his list to 14 - Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC.
Cantwell has taken several trips to date, including Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee,
This weekend, he will be making another trip.
This time to Miami to check out Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes:
Cristobal, a former Miami offensive lineman himself, has built a reputation as a relentless recruiter who prioritizes offensive line play within his program.
Cantwell would certainly fit in nicely.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
'Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack."
"Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data."
"Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect."