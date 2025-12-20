High School

Florida High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025

The 2025 Florida high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

American Heritage 55, Northeast 31

Aucilla Christian 29, Altha 25

Aubrey Rogers 55, Immokalee 2

Barron Collier 27, Naples 16

Belleview 68, Classical Prep 38

Bishop Kenny 58, Wildwood 20

Bishop Moore 70, Apopka 24

Blanche Ely 58, St. Thomas Aquinas 37

Bloomingdale 51, Lakewood 43

Blountstown 57, Marianna 51

Bolles 66, Rickards 45

Booker 67, DeSoto County 53

Booker T. Washington 57, FSUHS 24

Bradenton Christian 67, Cambridge Christian 36

Brookwood 41, Maclay 26

Calvary Christian 52, Sports Leadership & Management 38

Cardinal Mooney 62, St. Petersburg 43

Cedar Key 42, Redeemer Christian 40

Choctawhatchee 52, Arnold 28

Clearwater Central Catholic 54, East Lake 21

CSJ 47, Hollis Christian Academy 36

Destin 52, Central 45

Eagle's View 60, Cornerstone Classical Academy 15

East River 37, Osceola 29

ESJ 53, St. Andrew's 42

Evangelical Christian 52, First Baptist Academy 49

Faith Christian 54, Washington Classical Christian 49

Fivay 70, River Ridge 42

Foundation Academy 42, Leesburg 36

Freeport 49, Navarre 39

Gateway 48, Cypress Lake 47

Godby 62, Taylor County 28

Grandview Prep 63, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy 57

Gulf 62, Angeline Academy of Innovation 3

Gulf Pointe Latin 29, Central Christian 27

Hudson 49, Anclote 34

IMG Academy Blue 45, First Christian 42

Jackson County 65, Hagerty 37

Keswick Christian 55, Seffner Christian 14

King's Academy 49, Palm Beach Central 31

Long Island Lutheran 71, Bartlett 30

Mainland 46, Pine Ridge 38l

Martin County 54, Keys Gate 50

Melbourne 38, St. Cloud 13

Mitchell 82, Seven Rivers Christian 15

Moore Haven 58, Dunbar 56

Nease 65, Ridgeview 37

Neumann 55, Charlotte 17

Newberry 73, Fort White 39

Newsome 52, Wiregrass Ranch 51

Niceville 65, Jay 56

Non Varsity Opponent 29, Parkridge Christian 9

Northside Christian 53, Palmetto 30

Oak Ridge 58, Lake Brantley 23

Oakleaf 55, Raines 14

Oasis 39, Southwest Florida Christian 38

Palm Harbor University 50, Plant 35

Palmetto Ridge 56, Gulf Coast 40

Pensacola Catholic 46, Walton 41

Providence School 60, Western 55l

Ribault 50, Fleming Island 39

Riverside Christian 38, Ocala Christian 23

Saint Andrew's 55, Miami Beach 2

Savannah Athletic Association 65, Brunswick Christian Academy 40

Springstead 42, Weeki Wachee 21

Springville 53, Pensacola 50

Sumner 60, Riverview Sarasota 40

Tampa Catholic 54, CFCA 15

The Master's Academy 54, RGSA 34

Timber Creek 48, Fouke 31

Trenton 51, Dixie County 36

University 41, Matanzas 23

Upperman 72, North Broward Prep 50

Vanguard 49, West Port 42

Viera 62, Titusville 32

Wekiva 36, Northwestern 28

West Shore 60, Cocoa 11

Windermere Prep 66, DeLand 36

Winter Haven 69, Veterans 24

Winter Springs 52, Seminole 28

GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

