Florida High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025
The 2025 Florida high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
American Heritage 55, Northeast 31
Aucilla Christian 29, Altha 25
Aubrey Rogers 55, Immokalee 2
Barron Collier 27, Naples 16
Belleview 68, Classical Prep 38
Bishop Kenny 58, Wildwood 20
Bishop Moore 70, Apopka 24
Blanche Ely 58, St. Thomas Aquinas 37
Bloomingdale 51, Lakewood 43
Blountstown 57, Marianna 51
Bolles 66, Rickards 45
Booker 67, DeSoto County 53
Booker T. Washington 57, FSUHS 24
Bradenton Christian 67, Cambridge Christian 36
Brookwood 41, Maclay 26
Calvary Christian 52, Sports Leadership & Management 38
Cardinal Mooney 62, St. Petersburg 43
Cedar Key 42, Redeemer Christian 40
Choctawhatchee 52, Arnold 28
Clearwater Central Catholic 54, East Lake 21
CSJ 47, Hollis Christian Academy 36
Destin 52, Central 45
Eagle's View 60, Cornerstone Classical Academy 15
East River 37, Osceola 29
ESJ 53, St. Andrew's 42
Evangelical Christian 52, First Baptist Academy 49
Faith Christian 54, Washington Classical Christian 49
Fivay 70, River Ridge 42
Foundation Academy 42, Leesburg 36
Freeport 49, Navarre 39
Gateway 48, Cypress Lake 47
Godby 62, Taylor County 28
Grandview Prep 63, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy 57
Gulf 62, Angeline Academy of Innovation 3
Gulf Pointe Latin 29, Central Christian 27
Hudson 49, Anclote 34
IMG Academy Blue 45, First Christian 42
Jackson County 65, Hagerty 37
Keswick Christian 55, Seffner Christian 14
King's Academy 49, Palm Beach Central 31
Long Island Lutheran 71, Bartlett 30
Mainland 46, Pine Ridge 38l
Martin County 54, Keys Gate 50
Melbourne 38, St. Cloud 13
Mitchell 82, Seven Rivers Christian 15
Moore Haven 58, Dunbar 56
Nease 65, Ridgeview 37
Neumann 55, Charlotte 17
Newberry 73, Fort White 39
Newsome 52, Wiregrass Ranch 51
Niceville 65, Jay 56
Non Varsity Opponent 29, Parkridge Christian 9
Northside Christian 53, Palmetto 30
Oak Ridge 58, Lake Brantley 23
Oakleaf 55, Raines 14
Oasis 39, Southwest Florida Christian 38
Palm Harbor University 50, Plant 35
Palmetto Ridge 56, Gulf Coast 40
Pensacola Catholic 46, Walton 41
Providence School 60, Western 55l
Ribault 50, Fleming Island 39
Riverside Christian 38, Ocala Christian 23
Saint Andrew's 55, Miami Beach 2
Savannah Athletic Association 65, Brunswick Christian Academy 40
Springstead 42, Weeki Wachee 21
Springville 53, Pensacola 50
Sumner 60, Riverview Sarasota 40
Tampa Catholic 54, CFCA 15
The Master's Academy 54, RGSA 34
Timber Creek 48, Fouke 31
Trenton 51, Dixie County 36
University 41, Matanzas 23
Upperman 72, North Broward Prep 50
Vanguard 49, West Port 42
Viera 62, Titusville 32
Wekiva 36, Northwestern 28
West Shore 60, Cocoa 11
Windermere Prep 66, DeLand 36
Winter Haven 69, Veterans 24
Winter Springs 52, Seminole 28