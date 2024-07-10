Micah Matthews commits to Virginia Tech; Hokies land elite two-sport athlete
Turner Ashby (Virginia) star Micah Matthews is one of the nation's biggest two-sport stars.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound human highlight reel is rated the nation's No. 4 athlete in football and is the No. 54 overall prospect in baseball.
On Wednesday, Matthews locked in his commitment, choosing the Virginia Tech Hokies over offers from Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina State, Utah and others.
"My reason is they are so close to home and were my first college offer for football," Matthews said. "Ever since that day last April it's been smooth sailing. My connection with the whole staff has been great, but my family's connection to the coaching staff has been even better and that's big."
It also helped that Virginia Tech projects him in a hybrid offensive role that is currently held by Jaylin Lane.
"They want to use me as a Deebo Samuel kind of guy - someone they can throw in the backfield and also be a short-range kind of guy," Matthews said. "That was huge for me. It's a blessing to be projected in that role. I like making plays anywhere on the field and i like sending that message out to the world. This is becoming popular - guys playing flex positions."
Wide receiver coach Fontel Mines first saw Matthews at a James Madison football camp years ago when Matthews was an up-and-coming young teenage quarterback.
"I was probably in fifth or sixth grade," the newest Hokie said. "He followed me through the whole process and that was pretty major. He was working with James Madison. That feels like forever ago, but it's crazy how that connection works out."
The two-sport star will also play baseball in college, and intends to graduate early to hit the ground running in both sports.
"My early enrollment will look different than others," Matthews said. "I'll enroll in December and begin football practice in January, but will also be preparing for baseball in the spring. At that time, I'll get to as many football practice as I can."
Matthews will have a tall task at hand working to become a football and baseball contributor - and potential star - in the ACC, but if anyone can do it, he certainly has the profile.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him, in part, as a two-sport prospect:
"... Rated the No. 54 high school player in the country by Baseball America and No. 43 by Draft Analyst. Will double sport in college and is an intriguing wide receiver prospect with size, speed and production. Had close to 1,500 yards receiving as a junior and 907 of those yards were after the catch. Big, strong kid with an athletic frame. Runs well, can get off press and is very good in 50-50 ball situations. Has excellent tracking skills which was no doubt helped by his baseball background. Has some suddenness to him, plays quick and shows off the top end speed to out run defenders who have the angle on him. Has some physicality to his game as well, fearless going over the middle, has strong hands and runs through defenders. Also a very good and willing blocker who puts guys on their backs. Not as polished as other receivers but the physical tools are obvious and it will be fun to watch his continued development as a two-sport guy."