Michigan Wolverines hosting nation's No. 3 overall prospect this weekend
All eyes will be transfixed on Ann Arbor this weekend for the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines' top-10 clash against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.
It's an event that has also piqued the interest of many top-flight recruits.
But perhaps none of them have a higher ceiling that class of 2027 Blessed Trinity (Georgia) athlete David "D.J." Jacobs, who told SBLiveSports that he wil be visiting Michigan for the game.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound star is rated the nation's No. 3 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher in the 2027 cycle.
And even though it's early, he's already got the offer sheet to back up his ranking - with scholarships from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, West Virginia and others.
As a freshman, Jacobs registered 81 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, six sacks and three forced fumbles.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Smash-mouth edge player with a strapping frame that plays the run just as good as he does the pass. Measured just over 6-foot-5, 215 pounds following a freshman season in which he racked up 81 tackles and six sacks while facing well-respected competition in Georgia. Should eventually be able to carry 250 pounds or more, which could allow him to kick inside and find work as a situational rusher at some point during his career. Wins more times than not with an explosive up-field burst and is the type of defender that’s going to capitalize on the opportunities he creates as he almost always finishes with authority. Flashes some heavy hands for his age, which in turns allows him to get off blocks and charge the cleat line, frequently making stops in pursuit. Could improve the flexibility a little bit, but that would be nitpicking a promising youngster. Projects as a future difference-maker on Saturdays that can be a true pest for opposing offenses."
It's way too early to project exactly where Jacobs will end up, but clearly Michigan will get its chance to impress the edge-rusher this weekend.