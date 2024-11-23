Michigan Wolverines hosting pair of uncommitted bluechip edge-rushers
The Michigan Wolverines suddenly find themselves among the nation's hottest teams on the recruiting trail after flipping five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from the LSU Tigers.
A home game against Northwestern this weekend provides the backdrop for further progress, as Michigan is set to host a key collection of visitors, hoping to put the finishing touches on the class of 2025 and lay the groundwork for 2026 - and beyond.
In the class of 2025, one of the key areas of need remains edge-rusher, and the Wolverines are hosting a pair of uncommitted targets.
The headliner of that duo is Cocoa (Florida) five-star edge Javion Hilson, who is rated as highly as the nation's No. 16 overall prospect by Rivals.
A 6-foot-5, 245-pound disruptive force, Hilson was originally committed to Florida State, but reopened his recruitment in September.
Since then, Hilson has taken an official visit to Syracuse and shown significant interest in Florida State, Texas, Michigan and others.
The battle for his services is fierce, as he's one of the country's top uncommitted recruits.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Athletic edge defender with long limbs and upfield burst. Excels as a face-up rusher and has hounded quarterbacks while working as a wide 9 in a four-man front. Measured just under 6-foot-4, 225 pounds spring before junior season, but has added some good weight in advance of senior campaign and should be able to take on more mass in the coming years. Not one to give up on a play and will keep the foot on the pedal to make tackles outside of his lane. Formidable punch can make it hard for blockers to latch onto him, but must get better at holding his ground and keeping containment when runs come his way. Increased flexibility could also lead to more sacks as it would allow him to dip more effectively when turning the corner. Combination of physical traits, testing data, and functional athleticism suggest ample long-term upside. Could emerge as a high-major impact player for a College Football Playoff contender with early-round NFL Draft upside."
The other bluechip edge-rusher expected in Ann Arbor is Mayde Creek (Texas) star Tobi Haastrup, who is high on Texas A&M, but will visit Michigan and Oregon in back-to-back weekends before making a decision.
Rated the nation's No. 12 edge-rusher by Rivals, Haastrup is a top-200 prospect with more than 20 offers - and a unique story.
Originally from London, England, the talented athlete didn't play football until this fall, his senior season.
Haastrup is incredibly raw, but possess immense upside.
Expect to see both in "The Big House" this weekend.