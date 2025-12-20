Michigan High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025

High School

See every Michigan high school girls basketball final scores from December 19

Robin Erickson

Niles Brandywine defeated Buchanan on Friday night with a final score of 66-23. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Michigan girls high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.

Michigan Girls High School Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025

Adrian 43, Jackson 31

Adrian Madison 54, Hudson 31

Allendale 43, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 39

Alma 54, Bay City John Glenn 35

Ann Arbor Skyline 52, Ann Arbor Huron 33

Armada 54, Richmond 20

Au Gres-Sims 48, Atlanta 20

Battle Creek Central 48, Portage Northern 44

Bay City All Saints 41, Marlette 27

Belding 44, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 42

Big Rapids 58, Reed City 24

Birmingham Groves 92, Fraser 61

Blissfield 62, Onsted 36

Byron 43, Mt Morris 34

Byron Center 49, Grandville Calvin Christian 35

Byron Center Zion Christian 45, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 36

Cedarville 73, Engadine 14

Centreville 46, Cassopolis 31

Chelsea 59, Ypsilanti Lincoln 5

Clinton 30, Ida 27

Concord 57, Bronson 29

Croswell-Lexington 54, Algonac 22

Davison 60, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 59

Detroit East English 46, Detroit Denby 39

Dexter 47, Monroe 37

DeWitt 62, Coldwater 38

Dundee 41, Hillsdale 30

Durand 35, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 34

East Lansing 53, Lansing Waverly 30

Elk Rapids 40, Kalkaska 8

Fenton 66, Holly 32

Flint Kearsley 43, Swartz Creek 39

Flint Powers Catholic 78, Grand Blanc 21

Frankenmuth 49, Saginaw Swan Valley 32

Freeland 60, Essexville Garber 40

Gobles 50, Holland Black River 40

Grand Haven 35, Spring Lake 28

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 61, Sparta 27

Grand Rapids West Catholic 53, East Kentwood 46

Grosse Ile 35, Wyandotte Roosevelt 33

Grosse Pointe North 48, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 35

Hale 71, Fairview 37

Harbor Springs 57, Charlevoix 11

Hemlock 60, Ithaca 34

Holt 61, Lansing Everett 10

Houghton 63, Gladstone 59

Hudsonville 67, Hudsonville Unity Christian 60

Ishpeming 60, Hancock 53

Jackson Lumen Christi 44, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 33

Kalamazoo Central 54, Stevensville Lakeshore 24

Kalamazoo Christian 49, Constantine 13

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 49, Lawton 29

Kent City 50, Central Montcalm 24

Kingsford 61, Escanaba 29

Lake Fenton 46, Clio 17

L'Anse 57, Calumet 39

Lansing Christian 28, Dansville 22

Lapeer 37, Saginaw United 36

Linden 39, Flushing 32

Ludington 64, Muskegon Oakridge 22

Macomb Dakota 62, Utica 27

Manistee 77, Muskegon Orchard View 23

Marcellus 40, Lawrence 22

Marine City 36, Sterling Heights Stevenson 20

Mason County Central 47, Holton 39

Menominee 39, Oconto 33

Merrill 41, Breckenridge 27

Midland 50, Bay City Western 36

Midland Bullock Creek 45, Midland Calvary Baptist 29

Mount Pleasant 44, Midland Dow 36

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 83, Carson City-Crystal 12

Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 46

Negaunee 30, Ishpeming Westwood 19

New Lothrop 67, Birch Run 26

Niles Brandywine 66, Buchanan 23

North Branch 47, Almont 40

North Farmington 44, Walled Lake Central 24

Ogemaw Heights 49, Grayling 34

Okemos 45, Grand Ledge 32

Orchard Lake St Mary's 62, Walled Lake Western 9

Ovid-Elsie 56, Chesaning 35

Owosso 40, Ortonville Brandon 26

Painesdale Jeffers 53, Ontonagon 18

Pinckney 59, Ypsilanti Community 21

Pittsford 43, Camden-Frontier 22

Plainwell 48, Vicksburg 39

Plymouth 56, Berkley 33

Portage Central 47, Battle Creek Lakeview 38

Portland 62, Ionia 28

Posen 35, Hillman 33

Quincy 42, Reading 36

Remus Chippewa Hills 62, Grant 47

Riverview Gabriel Richard 55, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 34

Rochester Hills Christian 56, Brighton Livingston Christian 24

Rockford 52, Howell 36

Saginaw Heritage 92, Bay City Central 19

Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central 40, Carrollton 18

Saline 63, Ann Arbor Pioneer 33

Salem 33, Canton 26

Saugatuck 51, Delton Kellogg 22

Schoolcraft 50, Parchment 9

South Haven 49, Fennville 14

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 50, Southfield Christian 43

Union City 47, Vermontville Maple Valley 34

Warren Fitzgerald 52, Madison Heights Madison 21

Warren Michigan Collegiate 40, Detroit Old Redford 18

Warren Regina 59, Dearborn Divine Child 49

Warren Woods Tower 59, Warren Lincoln 34

Watervliet 43, Bridgman 37

Wayland 51, Holland Christian 44

Whitehall 27, Montague 19

Yale 56, Imlay City 9

Zeeland West 37, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 34

