Michigan High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025
The 2025 Michigan girls high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.
Michigan Girls High School Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025
Adrian 43, Jackson 31
Adrian Madison 54, Hudson 31
Allendale 43, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 39
Alma 54, Bay City John Glenn 35
Ann Arbor Skyline 52, Ann Arbor Huron 33
Armada 54, Richmond 20
Au Gres-Sims 48, Atlanta 20
Battle Creek Central 48, Portage Northern 44
Bay City All Saints 41, Marlette 27
Belding 44, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 42
Big Rapids 58, Reed City 24
Birmingham Groves 92, Fraser 61
Blissfield 62, Onsted 36
Byron 43, Mt Morris 34
Byron Center 49, Grandville Calvin Christian 35
Byron Center Zion Christian 45, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 36
Cedarville 73, Engadine 14
Centreville 46, Cassopolis 31
Chelsea 59, Ypsilanti Lincoln 5
Clinton 30, Ida 27
Concord 57, Bronson 29
Croswell-Lexington 54, Algonac 22
Davison 60, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 59
Detroit East English 46, Detroit Denby 39
Dexter 47, Monroe 37
DeWitt 62, Coldwater 38
Dundee 41, Hillsdale 30
Durand 35, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 34
East Lansing 53, Lansing Waverly 30
Elk Rapids 40, Kalkaska 8
Fenton 66, Holly 32
Flint Kearsley 43, Swartz Creek 39
Flint Powers Catholic 78, Grand Blanc 21
Frankenmuth 49, Saginaw Swan Valley 32
Freeland 60, Essexville Garber 40
Gobles 50, Holland Black River 40
Grand Haven 35, Spring Lake 28
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 61, Sparta 27
Grand Rapids West Catholic 53, East Kentwood 46
Grosse Ile 35, Wyandotte Roosevelt 33
Grosse Pointe North 48, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 35
Hale 71, Fairview 37
Harbor Springs 57, Charlevoix 11
Hemlock 60, Ithaca 34
Holt 61, Lansing Everett 10
Houghton 63, Gladstone 59
Hudsonville 67, Hudsonville Unity Christian 60
Ishpeming 60, Hancock 53
Jackson Lumen Christi 44, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 33
Kalamazoo Central 54, Stevensville Lakeshore 24
Kalamazoo Christian 49, Constantine 13
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 49, Lawton 29
Kent City 50, Central Montcalm 24
Kingsford 61, Escanaba 29
Lake Fenton 46, Clio 17
L'Anse 57, Calumet 39
Lansing Christian 28, Dansville 22
Lapeer 37, Saginaw United 36
Linden 39, Flushing 32
Ludington 64, Muskegon Oakridge 22
Macomb Dakota 62, Utica 27
Manistee 77, Muskegon Orchard View 23
Marcellus 40, Lawrence 22
Marine City 36, Sterling Heights Stevenson 20
Mason County Central 47, Holton 39
Menominee 39, Oconto 33
Merrill 41, Breckenridge 27
Midland 50, Bay City Western 36
Midland Bullock Creek 45, Midland Calvary Baptist 29
Mount Pleasant 44, Midland Dow 36
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 83, Carson City-Crystal 12
Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 46
Negaunee 30, Ishpeming Westwood 19
New Lothrop 67, Birch Run 26
Niles Brandywine 66, Buchanan 23
North Branch 47, Almont 40
North Farmington 44, Walled Lake Central 24
Ogemaw Heights 49, Grayling 34
Okemos 45, Grand Ledge 32
Orchard Lake St Mary's 62, Walled Lake Western 9
Ovid-Elsie 56, Chesaning 35
Owosso 40, Ortonville Brandon 26
Painesdale Jeffers 53, Ontonagon 18
Pinckney 59, Ypsilanti Community 21
Pittsford 43, Camden-Frontier 22
Plainwell 48, Vicksburg 39
Plymouth 56, Berkley 33
Portage Central 47, Battle Creek Lakeview 38
Portland 62, Ionia 28
Posen 35, Hillman 33
Quincy 42, Reading 36
Remus Chippewa Hills 62, Grant 47
Riverview Gabriel Richard 55, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 34
Rochester Hills Christian 56, Brighton Livingston Christian 24
Rockford 52, Howell 36
Saginaw Heritage 92, Bay City Central 19
Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central 40, Carrollton 18
Saline 63, Ann Arbor Pioneer 33
Salem 33, Canton 26
Saugatuck 51, Delton Kellogg 22
Schoolcraft 50, Parchment 9
South Haven 49, Fennville 14
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 50, Southfield Christian 43
Union City 47, Vermontville Maple Valley 34
Warren Fitzgerald 52, Madison Heights Madison 21
Warren Michigan Collegiate 40, Detroit Old Redford 18
Warren Regina 59, Dearborn Divine Child 49
Warren Woods Tower 59, Warren Lincoln 34
Watervliet 43, Bridgman 37
Wayland 51, Holland Christian 44
Whitehall 27, Montague 19
Yale 56, Imlay City 9
Zeeland West 37, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 34