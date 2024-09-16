Mississippi State commit receives USC Trojans offer, planning visit
Greene County (Georgia) three-star safety Steve Miller has been committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs since June.
But that hasn't stopped multiple schools from working to flip him.
So far, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back has largely been satisifed with his decision.
That may have changed this week with a new scholarship offer from the USC Trojans.
"It came out the blue, really and my interest level in them is real high," Miller said. "I definitely have plans to visit."
The offer came via a phone conversation that has him immediately weighing his options.
"Director of Player Personnel Weston Zernechel hit me up this morning out the blue and told me they will give me a call (later Monday)," Miller said. "That's when they offered and that was a big blessing. Southern California, that means a lot."
While the Georgia product has not yet officially set a visit, he's tentatively planning a trip to Los Angeles on October 12 for the game against Penn State.
Despite offers from Arkansas, Maryland, North Carolina State, Oregon State, Tennessee, West Virginia and others, Miller said he hasn't expressed much interest (yet?) in visiting other schools.
"There's a few schools that have been wanting me to come, but I haven’t confirmed them yet," Miller said.
USC feels different, and is certainly one to keep an eye on now that the Trojans have extended an offer.