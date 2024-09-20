Missouri Tigers hosting nation's No. 2 overall prospect this weekend
The Missouri Tigers have a five-star commitment in the class of 2025, courtesy of Spring-Ford (Pennsylvania) quarterback Matt Zollers.
But they are taking a big swing at adding another one from the class of 2026.
This weekend, Missouri will host a return visit from Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell:
The 6-foot-7 1/2, 300-pound offensive lineman is rated the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle No. 2 overall prospect.
"Good program," Cantwell said. "They've been recruiting me for pretty much two years now. They’re definitely a different team from two years ago in that they are very very good now. Coach (Eliah) Drinkwitz and coach (Brandon) Jones are legit. I have good relationships with the coaches there. They got something good going on over there."
Cantwell, who has trimmed his list to 14, is also an elite thrower in track and field with visions of making like the Olympics, like both his mom (Teri Steer) and dad (Christian Cantwell; silver medal - 2008).
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Cantwell as a prospect:
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect."
Overall, Missouri's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 17 nationally, while the 2026 group is still in search of its first pledge.