Mr. Gamechanger Caden Harris shares recruiting plan
Tennessee 4A teams taking on Haywood High School (Brownsville) during the 2024 season could not construct a game plan against the Tomcats without accounting for No. 1 in all three phases. Caden Harris has the game-breaking speed to wreck the plans of the best of teams applying his trade at corner, receiver, and as a return specialist. Nearing 30 offers, some elite programs are still scouting the four-star talent which could further impact his recruiting process.
Harris (6-0.5, 165) does not have to be talked to directly to see the great amount of confidence he takes to the gridiron. Talking to the 2026 standout, because of his humbleness, one may not know just how talented he really is.
“On Friday I am a chill player,” Harris stated. “In order to get hyped, my teammates and I have to be on the same page. I can get hyped when listening to music or if there is hype going into the game, but overall, I am a chill player.”
The demeanor may be chill, but the game film and stat sheets speak differently.
Harris led the Tomcats on offense with 37 receptions for 782 yards with 11 trips into the end zone in stats posted through just 11 games. Flipping the field, Harris ended 30 plays with a tackle for a loss, a pick, a fumble recovery, and seven passes denied. Kicking his way, Harris returned seven for 130 yards and took six punts back for 184 with a score.
Being recruited for both sides of the ball with many seeing him as a next level corner, Harris talked about his favorite positions, “I started out training for receiver when I was young, but then I shifted to corner. I love it at both positions. It is hard to choose. It’ll come down to where the schools see me or where they want to play me.”
Harris continued, “College coaches usually say I fit into their scheme, or that I have all the characteristics on and off the field that they want. They let it be known that they want me in their program. They always mention twitchiness, how fast I am, my speed, my physicality, and being disciplined with my eyes.”
An update on the interested college parties was shared by Harris, “Michigan, Oregon, and Ohio State. I just talked to Michigan the other day; we are still building that relationship.”
The teams in regular contact were listed out, “Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Louisville, Missouri, Alabama, Duke, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Illinois. There’s a lot of schools staying in contact with me.”
Alabama, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt welcomed Harris to the stadium for games during the season. The rapport with the Crimson Tide was updated.
“That relationship is very good,” Harris shared. “I camped with them, since then it has been nothing but love and dealing with straight forward people there. I have a relationship with their defensive coordinator, their head coach, the position coaches and all the way down to the assistants. They have been on me hard; I have a lot of love for them.”
Talking about his relationship with the in-state Volunteers, Harris said, “That relationship is great. I talk to all of the people on their staff. We talk every day. If not every day, every other day. We stay in contact. I feel like we have a great relationship.”
Visits this offseason are being planned. The schools Harris may spend time with was covered.
“For sure the schools that are on me hard,” Harris stated. “All the schools that I mentioned.”
It is highly unlikely that Harris will produce a top schools list, but his plan forward with his recruiting journey was shared.
“I want to go on as many official visits as I can,” Harris shared. “For my commitment, I have a timeline set up. I want to go on Junior Days and to practices this spring, May through June take my official visits, and I plan on committing on July 4th. But that could change in the future.”
Curious how fast Harris is? He ran a 4.45 at an Alabama camp over the summer.