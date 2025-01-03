ACC and SEC programs building bonds with 2026 Florida 3-star OL Ryan Miret
Centers with size are hard to come by along the recruiting trail, but they got one down at Miami’s Southridge High School. Ryan Miret (6-4, 290) can play either guard spot, but started for the Spartans snapping through a 12-3 junior season against 6A Florida competition. As his abilities develop, ACC and SEC teams are working on bringing the 3-star prospect to their campus.
Operating out of a Spread attack, Miret spoke about the offense he anchored in 2024, “I played center, defensive tackle, and both interior linemen spots. The team needed me at center, but I also played left and right guard.
“We ran with four receivers, never used a tight end. We were in the shotgun the whole time, never under center, with a five-man protection.”
Asked about the biggest challenge he had to overcome in 2024 on the field, Miret replied, “Playing on the offensive line, I’d rather go against the biggest-scariest guys than the fast little guys. Against Edison, I went against an undersized guy. He was probably under 200 pounds and shifty; that threw me off.
“That wasn’t a realistic look. That was challenging for me. We started sliding protection to him. At times they’d go five down, I would just have to block him. He did the same move over and over, I adjusted. Once I got my hands on him it was over.”
As for what has helped bring the 14 offers his way, Miret shared, “I am able to read defenses well. Being a defensive lineman, I understand the other side of the ball. I notice if a linebacker is creeping up. I know defensive tackle signals, like when they tap each other on the shoulder; I know they are running a stunt. My size is a strength. Most centers are not 6-4, they are mostly smaller. My size helps with the run game.”
A two-sport standout, the second area of competition is helping the primary.
“My goal right now is to win state for wrestling,” Miret said. “I placed third in 3A last year. The goal is to win state in wrestling. In my football offseason, I will continue to work on my strength and agility. After practice or before, I run and do sprints. I am staying in the weight room.”
Helping get to 14 scholarship opportunities, Ole Miss, Florida, UCF, and Charlotte extended their offers. The next round of opportunities is coming.
“Wisconsin is showing a lot of interest, the Razorbacks, FSU, Georgia Southern, and Louisville,” Miret stated.
During the 2024 college football season, Miret made trips to in-state powers Miami and Florida.
After multiple visits with the Hurricanes, Miret covered the experiences, “They were great. I loved the environment. I love how they play, especially their o-line. I love how coach (Alex) Mirabal (OL) coaches. I love the environment there; it is home. It is great seeing them play. I have been watching them since I was little. Getting a chance to play for them is great.”
The time in Gainesville did not disappoint.
“It was great,” Miret said. “The stadium is beautiful; it was impressive. Over the summer, I got a chance to attend one of their camps, that is when I was offered then by coach Billy Napier. He offered me and said that I did a great job. All their facilities are top level – the indoor, weight room, everything. Having their stadium on campus is convenient.”
Rebel fans can expect to see Miret in Oxford this spring.
“Ole Miss is my most recent offer, I want to check them out,” Miret shared. “I plan to go there during my spring break. I have to check them out now that they have offered me. Then I will check out the other schools in that area, but I’m not sure which ones yet.”
Among the teams communicating the most with Miret includes Ole Miss, Florida, Miami, Syracuse, and Appalachian State. In addition to visiting Florida and Miami, Louisville and Pitt also hosted Miret for game-day visits during the 2024 season.