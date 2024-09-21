Na'eem Offord, Ohio State 5-star commit, intercepts 5-star quarterback, adds scoop-and-score touchdown
They say big-time players make plays when the lights are brightest.
They don't get much brighter for high school football players than competing in a national televised broadcast.
In a matchup of Carrollton (Georgia) vs. A.H. Parker (Alabama) on ESPN2, Parker five-star cornerback and Ohio State Buckeyes commit Na'eem Offord made his presence felt.
In the first quarter of a scoreless game, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound corner leapt into the air to intercept a pass from USC Trojans commit and Carrollton five-star quarterback Julian Lewis:
Shortly after, Offord registered a scoop-and-score defensive touchdown, disrupting a trick play and turning it into points the other way:
Offord is rated the nation's No. 6 overall prospect and No. 2 cornerback.
He has been committed to Ohio State since February, but recently told Rivals that his recruitment was a "three-team race" between Auburn, Ohio State and Oregon.
That led to Duncanville (Texas) five-star wide receiver and Oregon commit Dakorien Moore to reach out to Offord publicly via social media this week.
"(You know) where we are at with it twin," he wrote, tagging Offord.
Still, Ohio State is clearly the team to beat, as they have the commitment of the five-star recruit currently in hand.
Could that change? It certainly sounds like Offord is weighing his options.
Regardless of where he ends up, however, Offord continues to show he belongs in the discussion of the nation's top cornerback - and intercepting a pass from a fellow five-star recruit on national television is sure to continue to push that case.