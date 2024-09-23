Nation's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback visiting Central Florida for marquee matchup against Colorado, Deion Sanders
Class of 2026 Jackson (Alabama) quarterback Landon "Duck" Duckworth has already experienced a whirlwind high school career.
As a sophomore, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete led his team to a state title in basketball and the quarterfinals in football.
Last fall, Duckworth accumulated 1,971 yards with 27 touchdowns (four interceptions) through the air with an additional 371 yards and five scores on the ground.
That performance led to double-digit scholarship offers and a quick commiment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
But Duckworth has re-opened his recruitment, and as the nation's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback (ESPN), he has options.
This weekend, Duckworth will visit the University of Central Florida for their marquee matchup against Colorado:
Duckworth holds offers from Arkansas, Central Florida, Florida, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, TCU, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.
According to 247Sports, the Alabama product is rated the nation's No. 7 quarterback - with only one player above him remaining uncommitted, Folsom (California) quarterback Ryder Lyons.
Grimsley (North Carolina) passer Faizon Brandon holds the top spot and is committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, while Nashville Christian School (Tennessee) star Jared Curtis is headed to Georgia, American Heritage (Florida) signal-caller Dia Bell is locked in with Texas and Newbury Park (California) quarterback Brady Smigiel is committed to Florida State.