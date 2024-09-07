Nation's No. 1 wide receiver splits defenders, scores wearing Oregon Ducks gloves
The Oregon Ducks have a special 2025 recrutiing class brewing, led by Duncanville (Texas) five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore.
How special is the 5-foot-11, 185-pound playmaker?
Moore is rated no lower than the nation's No. 5 overall prospect on any recruiting site, and is universally regarded as the No. 1 receiver in the nation.
On Friday night, he showed why.
Moore caught a short pass, juked by a defender, then split a pair of would-be tacklers for an 18-yard touchdown reception.
Check it out:
The score is just the latest to add to Moore's stunning resume.
As a junior, the Texas product caught 71 passes for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging more than 20 yards per reception.
Prior to the game, Moore showed off Oregon gloves, a pair he seemed to wear during the game as well.
The Duncanville star committed to Oregon on July 4th, choosing the Ducks over fellow finalists LSU, Ohio State and Texas.
While the final rankings for the 2025 class are not yet set, Moore remains firmly in contention to become the highest-rated Oregon signee in program history.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"One of the nation's top offensive weapons following immensely productive junior season and a second consecutive Texas 6A D-I state championship. In the 5-11, 180-185 range but possesses musculature that presents a more stout receiver than listed size on paper may suggest. Owns good length and large hands to further enhance catch radius and playmaking ability. ...Regularly capable of sudden explosion from a dead stop in RAC situations. Displays speed-changing nuance without punitive down-shifting as a decelerator/accelerator. Same concept applies to route-running and athleticism to create late separation. Legitimate sprinter with track and field accolades, but also flashes dangerous open-field elusiveness. Gets on top of corners in a flash and shows excellent downfield ball-tracking concentration. Spatially aware of defender, boundaries, etc., and displays good body control when required. Plays bigger than listed in the red zone thanks to timing, ball skills, and adjustment acumen. Outstanding sprint data with a 10.40 100 and 21.70 200, plus enormous long jump data. Member of nationally-known Duncanville sprint relay. Route tree expanded as a junior, thanks in part to meteoric development of QB classmate Keelon Russell. Track speed also showed in pads more consistently and obviously. Projects as a high-major impact player with the potential to advance to the pro level sooner than later. Legitimate high-round upside."