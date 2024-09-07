Nebraska commit shows off blazing speed with 73-yard touchdown run
Last week, Nebraska Cornhuskers commit and Cardinal Ritter (Missouri) star Jamarion Parker put on a show, scoring four touchdowns for his team.
But he finished with just 66 rushing yards, limiting his ability to showcase his blazing speed.
He got all of that and more early Friday night, showcasing his speed on a 73-yard touchdown run:
Parker committed to Nebraska over offers from Alabama, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.
The 6-foot, 185-pound ball-carrier is rated the nation's No. 17 running back and put up stellar numbers during his junior campaign (1,644 yards and 22 touchdowns rushing; 267 yards, four receiving).
Will his senior season prove to be even more dynamic?
Parker is certainly off to a great start.
Here's what 247Sports had to say in its scouting report on the 'Huskers pledge:
"Track speed shows up on his football film as he has a big yards per carry average and can score from anywhere on the field. Runs away from opponents a lot but demonstrates some stop-start ability and elusiveness. Had enough chances as a pass-catcher to show he can do it and could be a guy who motions out and plays some in the slot. Will have to add his weight. So dominant in high school that he also needs to show he can grind out yardage. Dynamic talent who can be used in a variety of ways and systems and may get a look as a college kickoff return guy also."