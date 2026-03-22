Iowa High School Football Prospect Lands ACC Offer
One of the top uncommitted Iowa high school football prospects picked up an offer from an Atlantic Coast Conference program on Saturday.
Bennett Stecker of Spirit Lake High School announced on social media that Wake Forest has offered him.
“After an amazing conversation with (Wake Forest general manager Rob Schlaeger) I am grateful to receive an offer from Wake Forest University,” Stecker posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
As a junior, Stecker recorded 19 receptions for 224 yards, scoring two touchdowns. On defense, he had 28.5 tackles, with 23 solo stops, nine tackles for loss and two sacks.
Dylan Stecker Looking To Be Third Family Member At Major Division I Football Program
The 6-foot-5, 202-pounder is a three-sport standout for the Indians.
It has been a busy and active month for Stecker and his recruiting, as he has also picked up offers from Dartmouth, Army West Point, Northern Iowa and the Air Force Academy to go along with a previous offer received last month from Western Michigan.
Stecker’s two older brothers are currently competing at Power 4 programs, as Ethan Stecker is a linebacker at Iowa State while Dylan Stecker is a wide receiver for Iowa.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker