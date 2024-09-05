Nebraska hosting nation's No. 1 offensive tackle: Cornhuskers are 'up and coming' program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are hosting a star-studded collection of visitors for their marquee contest against the Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes.
In fact, it's difficult to lay out who is exactly the headliner of the visitors.
Alamo Heights (Texas) five-star playmaker Michael Terry III, the nation's No. 1 athlete, and Blue Valley (Kansas) four-star edge-rusher Dawson Merritt, an Alabama commit, are already confirmed to be in attendance.
But another massive name was added to the list - and may top them all.
Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is set to make a return trip to Lincoln.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman is rated the nation's No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle in the class of 2026, as well as being among the top track and field throwers in America.
For Cantwell, there's a lot to like about the 'Huskers.
"I think they’re a good program coming back into the up and coming scene," he said. "The proximity and relationships stand out a lot to me."
It also doesn't hurt that Nebraska has a long-standing tradition of celebrating and developing offensive linemen.
"Their willingness to run the football and offensive line tradition is also appealing," Cantwell said. "Teams that can produce linemen are usually pretty high on my radar."
It's too early to say who the team-to-beat is for the five-star prospect, but he's down to a top 14 of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC.
According to 247Sports, Cantwell projects as a future NFL talent:
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect."