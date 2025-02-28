NFL draft: Maxwell Hairston goes from 3-star prospect to 4.28 40-yard dash rising prospect
For several weeks, in-the-know draft analysts have predicted a draft rise from Kentucky defensive back Maxwell Hairston.
NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah had Hairston in his initial top-50 and ESPN's Mel Kiper predicted a surge for the SEC star.
And during Friday's combine he showed why.
The 5-foot-11, 183-pound cornerback ran the fastest time of the NFL combine - "the spandex Olympics" - so far this year, delivering a blistering officiall 4.28 40-yard dash*.
*It was originally announced as a 4.29 40, but was later changed to 4.28 upon review.
While that speed has always been a part of Hariston's athletic profile, he wasn't always as hot of a commodity as he was Friday following his short sprint.
Coming out of West Bloomfield (Michigan) in the class of 2021, Hairston was rated a three-star prospect, the nation's No. 953 overall prospect and the No. 79 cornerback.
But he had plenty of options.
The speedy defensive back racked up 36 scholarship offers during the recruiting process, highlighted by Arkansas, Iowa State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Washington State and a host of Group of 5 schools.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Hairston as a prospect:
"Has solid height and length. Slighter frame and needs to add bulk and weight. Legitimate, verified long speed and change of direction. Showed more of that as a senior when he had some big plays on offense. Has make-up ability. Ball skills are above average. Plays it well in the air and has above-average hands. Has to add strength to improve in run support and press coverage. If he fills in, he has good upside because of his speed. Projects as a starting level corner at a Power Five program.?
In the lead-up to his college decision, Hairston delivered a memorable recruiting momeny.
Just prior to his commitment, the West Bloomfield star announced on social media that he was down to a final two of Minnesota and Purdue.
However, when it came time to announce his commitment Hairston shocked onlookers with a commitment to the Wildcats.
Turns out, it would have been quite the surprise commitment indeed, as he later admitted he'd been committed to Kentucky for weeks.
As it turns out, Hairston runs a whole lot faster than he makes his college commitment public.
Hairston's 40 is the fastest of the combine so far and is a major point of pride for Kentucky... even if he pretended they once had no shot at landing his commitment.