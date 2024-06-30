Noah Mikhail commits to Texas A&M; Aggies best Oregon, USC for elite linebacker
It came down to the wire for Bonita (California) All-American linebacker Noah Mikhail.
Both the Oregon Ducks and Texas A&M Aggies made compelling cases to secure his commitment, and the nation's No. 7 linebacker remained uncertain of his future into the final week.
But on Sunday, Mikhail made his decision, committing to the Texas A&M Aggies over Oregon and USC.
“Coach (Mike) Elko is a defensive-minded coach," he said. "Coach (Jay) Bateman is a very experienced coach. He’s had a lot of players drafted into the league. They check the experience and developmental piece. Texas A&M is a pretty cool place.”
Mikhail is unquestionably one of the nation's top linebackers.
The 6-foot-3, 227-pound athlete is a four-year starter who racked up 166 total tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss and two interceptions during his junior campaign. Offensively, he added 818 yards (363 rushing, 455 receiving) and 13 total touchdowns.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Mikhail as a prospect:
"We’ve been watching Mikhail since he was just a freshman and he has continued to develop and get better on both sides of the ball. He’s a two-way player who has put up numbers offensively at running back and receiver but linebacker will be his meal ticket at the next level and beyond. He’s long, rangy and tough and flies to the football. He’s a physical player who can really close and is one of the bigger hitters in the region. He’s a sideline to sideline type ‘backer who probably projects best as an inside guy at the college level but shows the versatility to play outside, cover and even rush off the edge. He’s a highly intelligent player as well, a natural leader and someone who looks like a future captain wherever he ends up. He has the talent to play for any Power 4 program in the country and definitely has an NFL ceiling to him."