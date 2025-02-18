Noah Roberts, nation's No. 2 running back, discusses Alabama, Nebraska, USC
Class of 2027 Basha (Arizona) running back Noah Roberts still has plenty of time until he arrives on a college campus.
But the 6-foot-1, 170-pound ball-carrier is already rated the nation's No. 38 overall prospect, No. 2 running back and holds offers from more than 25 college football programs.
Hoping to learn about his options, Roberts is taking several visits to help inform his decision-making process.
"Early on, I look for offensive scheme and play style to see if I fit in the offense," he said. "And I look at the relationships with the coaches."
In late January, the Basha star took a trip to Lincoln to check out the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
"My Nebraska visit was good," he said. "What stood out the most was the facilities. They have everything you need there."
This weekend Roberts will make the trip to Los Angeles to see the USC Trojans.
So far, he has a good rapport with the coaching staff.
"I have a very solid relationship with USC," Roberts said. "The coaching staff... we talk on the phone constantly. I'm most excited to see how the players compete in the spring."
The class of 2027 prospect will have a short break before his next trip - a stop in Tuscaloosa to see the Alabama Crimson Tide on March 31.
"Alabama has great history of getting its guys to the NFL," Roberts said. "I grew up watching Alabama, and coach (Kalen) DeBoer is a creative offensive play caller that’s been to the national championship before."
Whoever gets the Arizona star will be getting a potential game-changer.
As a sophomore, Roberts accumulated 1,062 yards (1.421 all-purpose yards) and 24 touchdowns.