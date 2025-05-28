Northwest Showcase event returns; Dan Lanning among guest speakers
The region's premier high school prospect showcase camp returns to Western Oregon University on June 17, providing the region's top football prospects a chance to be seen by dozens of college football programs.
The annual Northwest Showcase is an annual unpadded camp in which top athletes can sign up to compete in front of college coaches from every level - FBS, FCS, Division 2, Division 3, NAIA- with scholarships and raised profiles on the line.
This year's guest speakers include Oregon's Dan Lanning, Boise State's Spencer Danielson and Washington State's Jimmy Rogers, while sevearl other schools are sending members of the coaching staff to evaluate talent, including Texas, Cal, Oregon State, Colorado State, Air Force, Montana State, Eastern Washington, Portland State, Idaho State, Nothern Arizona, Brown, Linfield, Puget Sound, Lewis and Clark, Southern Oregon and many others.
The benefit of the camp?
Rather than parents driving their kids to compete in camps at each of the school's summer camps, athletes can compete in front of all of the staff's in one spot, saving money, time and a potentially choatic travel summer.
Each year, more than a dozen scholarships are handed out on the day of the event - with countless more prospects moving up big boards to a landing spot in which a future scholarship becomes increasingly likely.
On this week's "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec," Northwest Showcase director Michael Snyder joined the show to discuss the camp and what opportunities it provides to attendees.
Athletes can sign up to compete at the camp here.