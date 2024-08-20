Onis Konanbanny previews Friday decision, down to Florida State, Tennessee
It's a big week for commitments around the country and Friday will see a bluechip cornerback come off the board.
Heathwood Hall Episcopal School (South Carolina) four-star defensive back Onis Konanbanny is set to announce his decision later this week and is down to a final two of Florida State and Tennessee.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 117 overall prospect and No. 11 cornerback by Rivals and accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers during his recruitment.
However after taking official visits to Florida State, LSU, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, Konanbanny narrowed it down to two.
What does he like about each program?
The South Carolina product discussed his options with SBLiveSports/Sports Illustrated.
Florida State: "The head coach, coach Mike Norvell and the type of defensive backs they develop, that’s what truly stands out. During my visit, hanging out with coach Norvell was my favorite part of the trip."
Tennessee: “I like everything — how they treat you, the type of defense they play... they play with a lot of defensive backs over there. It’s a family vibe. Everybody is just pushing each other to improve.”
According to both 247Sports and On3, the Volunteers are considered the overwhelming favorites to add Konanbanny by week's end.
Will it play out that way?
We'll all find out Friday.