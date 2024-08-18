Oregon Ducks boast No. 1 recruiting class early in 2026 cycle: Report
It's insanely early in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as there are still several months to go before even the class of 2025 puts pen to paper on Signing Day.
But there's plenty of reason for optimism for the Oregon Ducks regarding the early returns.
Following the commitment of St. John Bosco (California) four-star linebacker Dutch Horisk, Oregon's five-man 2026 class jumped to No. 1 nationally, according to On3.
So far, the headliner of the group is Mater Dei (California) elite offensive tackle Kodi Greene, but the class also features three other bluechip recruits: Willamette (Oregon) defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, Texas High (Texas) running back Tradarian Ball and Lincoln-Way East (Illinois) quarterback Jonas Williams.
Oregon's highest-ever recruiting class finish was No. 3 last year (2024).
While this year's class currently sits between No. 5 and No. 10 nationally, the group only consists of 15 pledges - with lots of room to grow.
In terms of "average rating per commit," it's a group that is in contention for the No. 1 spot nationally, a ranking the Ducks could still achieve with a few big-time commitments this fall.
Regardless of how 2025 and 2026 shake out, it seems Oregon is headed in a good direction - both on the field and on the recruiting trail - under Lanning's guidance.