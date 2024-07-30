Oregon Ducks in danger of third decommitment? What it means
The Oregon Ducks recruiting class has slipped back from No. 5 to No. 11 in the past week, thanks to a pair of decommitments and a series of additions by top-15 programs.
Oregon saw Folsom (California) four-star defensive back Josiah Sharma and Derby (Kansas) four-star tight end Da'Saahn Brame flip to Texas and Tennessee, respectively.
And the exodus may not be done.
A flurry of 247Sports/On3 predictions have come in recently for Lee's Summit North (Missouri) four-star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee to flip to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
How concerning are the recent moves and rumors?
Dan Lanning is almost certainly miffed about losing a blue West Coast defensive lineman to Texas, and failing to keep Brame, a top-five tight end (and a position of need).
But Mozee is a different story.
His father, Jamar Mozee, was recently hired by the Cornhuskers senior assistant role, and Mozee has taken a recent visit to Lincoln.
Give those facts, all signs point to a flip being imminent.
For Nebraska, Mozee brings a lot of value.
Not only does he help to build a pipeline to Midwest powerhouse program, Lee's Summit North, he also gives five-star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola another bluechip target for the future.
But if there's one spot the Ducks can afford to lose a four-star prospect, it's probably wide receiver.
Oregon is in the running for the biloing as "nation's best receiving corps" this fall, thanks to seniors Tez Johnson and Taeshon Holden, as well as recent transfer Evan Stewart, budding sophomore star Jurrion Dickey and others.
The Ducks also have a pair of five-star commitments already locked in for the 2025 recruiting class - Duncanville (Texas) playmaker Dakorien Moore and Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) pass-catcher Dallas Wilson.
In truth, no one likes to lose commitments.
But Mozee's potential move is both understandable given his dad's job status and relatively easily accounted for on the roster given Oregon's eye-opening depth.
Further, Oregon remains on a recruiting hot streak even while losing some talent.
This weekend, the Ducks added class of 2026 Texas High School (Texas) running back Tradarian Ball, the nation's No. 2 ball-carrier, and hosted double-digit five-star recruits.
Make no mistake, Oregon is a national power on the field and on the recruiting trail.
So while the recent decommitments are eyebrow-raising, they are also unlikely to slow the momentum of Lanning and Co. anytime soon.