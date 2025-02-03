Oregon Ducks projected to land nation's No. 1 prospect
The Oregon Ducks have the nation's No. 1 recruiting class early in the 2026 cycle - and Rivals has predicted it will get even better.
How?
Well, Adam Gorney has projected the Ducks will land Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect.
Here's what Rivals had to say:
"Oregon has the edge right now but Michigan, Georgia, Missouri and many others remain involved. Alabama and Ohio State stopped by his school this week."
"The Ducks could be the team to beat though since Cantwell and his family love that coach Dan Lanning is from Missouri (talk about lucky) and started as a high school coach in the state."
"Lots of things could still change but there is the Lanning connection, the way that Oregon develops offensive linemen and an elite track program in Eugene, along with so many other qualities that draw people to the Pacific Northwest."
As for Cantwell, he told HighSchoolonSI that his recent visit with Oregon went well.
"It was great," he said. "Every time I meet with them is great. Dan and A'lique are good leaders of men. When they leave I feel good about their program."
Cantwell recently included Oregon in his final six, along with Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio State.
And his benefits may expand beyond the football field.
The 6-foot-7 1/2, 300-pound athlete is the reigning national champion in the shot put and is the son of two former Olympic throwers, which makes his dream of playing in the NFL and competing in the Olympics a possibility.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Cantwell as a prospect:
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect."