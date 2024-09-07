Oregon Ducks RB commit scores back-to-back long touchdowns
Oregon Ducks fans are going to have to wait awhile to see Texas High (Texas) elite running back Tradarian Ball officially suit up in green and yellow at Autzen Stadium.
But they can dream.
And the nation's No. 2 running back in the class of 2026 is giving them plenty to dream about.
On Friday, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound playmaker took back-to-back short passes for long touchdowns, showcasing his hands, speed, vision and big play-making ability.
Ball's first touchdown came on a screen pass in which he broke an initial tackle and sprinted his way 40 yards for the score:
On the next drive, Ball caught a short pass and weaved his way through traffic for a 60-yard strike:
Ball committed to Oregon in late July, choosing the Ducks over early offers from Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.
Overall, Oregon's class of 2026 is rated No. 1 nationally - with five bluechip commitments already in the fold.
Ball is arguably the best of the bunch, and he continues to show why each and every Friday night.