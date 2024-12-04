Oregon Ducks recruiting class jumps to No. 2 nationally with 5-star flips
Cue the Dan Lanning cigar GIF.
The Oregon Ducks, once again, had a banner first day of the early signing period, flipping a pair of five-star recruits and climbing to No. 2 nationally in On3's class rankings.
Of course, the day isn't over.
The morning began by retaining Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson, who signed despite heavy pursuit from the Florida Gators.
Next, Oregon managed to flip Campbell (Hawaii) five-star quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele from the California Golden Bears.
That commitment comes after a late offer from the Ducks tapped into the 6-foot-3, 210-pound lefty's love of Marcus Mariota and Dillon Gabriel, a pair of Oregon quarterbacks who grew up in Hawaii.
“I grew up watching Marcus, of course," Sagapolutele said. "And Dillon Gabriel is my favorite quarterback of all time. I tried to pattern my game after him. I’ve watched him since I was young. To have an opportunity like this, it’s crazy to me.”
Then came the "surprise."
Rumored to be an wild, competitive and tight recruitment to the end, Parker (Alabama) five-star cornerback and then-Ohio State commit Na'eem Offord announced he was flipping his commitment to Oregon.
Those two moves, paired with the already-assembled class, gave Oregon the No. 2 group in the country.
Perhaps even more impressive, the 20-man group is No. 1 on both 247Sports and On3 in terms of "rating per commit," a measure of "quality over quantity."
It's safe to say when compiling lists of winners and losers from Signing Day, Oregon will likely top those lists.