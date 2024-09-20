Oregon Ducks trending to flip 5-star SEC commit: Report
The Oregon Ducks have a 2025 recruiting class that sits at No. 13 nationally, but No. 1 in terms of "rating per commit" at 94.59.
But with only 15 commitments, there are still some key needs to address.
One of those is along the offensive line, as thus far Oregon boasts only three pledges - Carrollwood Day (Florida) star Ziyare Addison, Bishop Gorman (Nevada) mauler Alai Kalaniuvalu and Bellevue (Washington) mammoth Demetri Manning.
More help, however, appears to be on the way.
On3 has projected Dan Lanning and his "progrum" to flip Bishop Gorman (Nevada) five-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu from the Tennessee Volunteers.
A consensus bluechip prospect, Utu is a 6-foot-4, 315-pound interior offensive lineman whose highest rating comes via Rivals, where he is a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 12 overall prospect.
He chose Tennessee in late June over offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, USC and others.
After several key misses in the 2024 class and seemingly little buzz for months regarding significant help in 2025, Oregon suddenly finds itself with a potential massive answer up front via a pipeline to national powerhouse Bishop Gorman.
Utu and Kalaniuvalu are among the best high school offensive line duos in America.
And if On3 is correct, they'll both soon be Ducks.
What would Oregon be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Utu as a prospect:
"Utu is one of the more accomplished high school lineman in the ’25 class. He’ll be a four-year starter for one of the nation’s top high school programs and has played both guard and tackle for the Gaels. He looks like a prototype right tackle at the next level although he could easily slide inside and play guard as well if needed. He does have tackle feet and a prototype frame, pushing 6-6 and 300 pounds with plenty of length. He’s technically sound with good feet and balance, moves well laterally and is equally strong as a run blocker and pass protector. He’s a physical player, strong at the point of attack and is a finisher. He’s a natural bender with a strong punch. He has the quickness to recover against speed rushers and the strength to hold his ground against the bull rushers. He’s plenty aggressive as well and has the nastiness needed to excel in the trenches. He has the talent to play for any program in the country and has a definite NFL upside to him as well."