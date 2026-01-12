Meet the Breakout Stars and Top Newcomers Taking Stage in Oregon Girls High School Basketball
We’re now one month into the high school basketball season in Oregon, and while High School On SI Oregon has all the scores available at the click of a mouse, who has a hand in those scores coming about?
We asked coaches around the state to name the freshman or another varsity newcomer who has made an immediate impact on their team through the first month. Here are some of the players who are leading the next wave of talent to rush through the Beaver State.
Natalie Ball, fr., Central
The 5-9 combo guard has been a regular in the starting lineup since Day 1, ranking among the team leaders in scoring while also excelling on defense. “We are expecting great things from her as she gets used to the speed of the varsity game and look for her to contribute more as the season goes along,” said Panthers coach Marc Burleson.
Kaylee Bjorkgren, fr., Lakeridge
Bjorkgren has exceeded the expectations that Pacers coach Jason Brown had for his incoming 5-6 guard in her first month of high school ball, averaging 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals and 3.5 assists. “She is an extremely hard worker and committed to making herself and her teammates better on both ends of the court,” Brown said. “She’s a natural leader and has earned the respect very quickly of all her teammates. We’re excited for the rest of this season and for what her future holds.”
Sam Carlston, soph., Central Catholic
Carlston starred as the JV point guard for the Rams last season, and she has thrived as the starter on the varsity this year, averaging 13 points (including a career-best of 26), three assists, three steals and three deflections in December.
Annalee Cohen, fr., and Hannah Hewa, fr., Ida B. Wells
Guardians coach Glen Coblens called the 5-11 Cohen “a dynamic wing who can score in many ways,” as evidenced by her averaging a team-high 16 points, six rebounds, two steals, two assists and 1.5 blocks during the first month of the season. She also is deadly from distance, making six 3-pointers in one game and five in another — often off feeds from Hewa, a 5-10 point guard who averaged 12 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals while playing with a poise rarely seen in a ninth-grader.
Kaylee Dame, fr., Harrisburg
The 5-4 guard’s impact has been felt on the defensive end for the Eagles, coming off the bench to provide a spark with 2.5 deflections and 2.2 rebounds per game while also dishing out just over two assists. “She has been a major defensive disruption for other teams,” said coach Brody McGowan. “She often has come off the bench and guarded the other team’s best guard and made her life miserable. Although her stats aren’t as impressive as others might be, her impact has been tremendous.”
Makayla Dean, sr., Hidden Valley
The 5-9 center is a late bloomer in the Mustangs program, swinging between JV and varsity last year. She worked her way into the regular rotation over the summer and earned her first career start last weekend in their Skyline Conference opener against Phoenix. “Since the start of this season, she has worked hard every practice, asked how to improve, and put more time into her shooting,” said coach Brenda Mendez. “Makayla is one that never compares herself to others and doesn't play for herself, just for the team. When told how to guard someone, where to look for a shot, or run a play, she goes out and does it.”
Peri Elder, fr., Ashland
The 5-7 wing had a plus-26 net rating in the Grizzlies first six games, shooting 50% from the field and having an impact at both ends of the court as the first player off the bench. “She is a great asset to our program and will only get better as she gets older and gains more experience,” said coach Allison Gida.
Brooklyn Evans, soph., Banks
Evans didn’t make her starting debut for the Braves until their fifth game this season, but in the five games since the 5-7 wing entered the lineup, she’s averaged 9.5 points, four rebounds, three steals and five deflections. “Brooklyn has had a huge improvement over her freshman year,” said coach Nick Rizzo. “She is playing with confidence on both ends of the floor. She is a menace on defense with long arms and does a great job getting deflections and steals. She has a really bright future in our program.”
Adia Fancher, soph., Barlow
Fancher transferred from Corbett over the summer and has shown why she is one of the state’s top prospects in the class of 2028, averaging 23.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 steals in her first month with the Bruins. “Adia has come in and done an excellent job stepping up offensively,” said coach Nick Hudson. “She has provided consistent scoring, great ball handling, excellent leadership, and has done an excellent job making her teammates around her better.”
Nuari Filipe, fr., Springfield
Millers coach Joe Williamson called his versatile 6-0 standout “one of the best players in Oregon regardless of class,” capable of playing point guard, wing or in the post while averaging 20 points and eight rebounds. “She can and does play every position on the floor,” Williamson added.
Mabel Findley, jr., McMinnville
The Grizzlies graduated several impact players in June, including all-state guard Macie Arzner (now at the University of Pittsburgh), but Findley has helped them weather those losses, with the 5-8 guard averaging 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 3.9 assists. “Mabel has been a key contributor and component of our growth this early season,” said coach Sean Coste. “She is a good ballhandler, sees the court well and has a high awareness of her teammates and situations, anticipating cuts and postups. She has really developed her 3-point shot and is leading us in assists and steals.”
Ruby Galm, fr., Cleveland
The Warriors needed an interior presence to balance their lineup this winter, and the 5-11 Galm has provided it, averaging 11.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals in December.
Lauryn Garrigus, fr., North Bend
The 5-3 point guard starts alongside four seniors but hasn’t looked overmatched in her first month, averaging 14 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds for the Bulldogs. “She has incredible poise and control for a freshman,” said coach Doug Miles. “She is an elite dribbler and makes great decisions with the ball.”
Brooklyn Green, fr., Sheldon
Irish coach Paxton Miller expected Green to have an immediate impact with the team, and in December, the 5-11 guard averaged 11 points, three rebounds, 2.5 steals and two assists to help them start 9-1. “She is a rare talent, and with her size and length, we felt she could be an impactful player immediately,” Miller said. “Despite only being 14 years old, she has handled point guard duties with maturity and steady confidence. She has a very high basketball IQ and the ability to score from all three levels. She has also proven to be a willing passer and is always looking to make the correct read.”
Sam Harris, fr., Jesuit
Crusaders coach Jason Lowery had never started a freshman at point guard in 29 seasons at the college and high school level, but the 5-5 Harris forced his hand with what he called “her next-level vision and passing skills.” Harris averaged 10.4 points, four assists and three steals over the first month of ths season. “She’s as quick as anybody we’ve ever had with the ball, is lethal in transition and getting downhill, and is a great finisher who can shoot the 3,” Lowery said. “We’re just several games into the season, and she has already made her presence felt. As she continues to gain experience, her impact will only grow.”
Lily Haywood-O'Neill, soph., Franklin
The Lightning have already won more games this season (four) than they did all of last season thanks to contributions from players like Haywood-O’Neill, a 5-10 post who coach Erin Brunton said “had grown immensely since her freshman year,” averaging 14.5 points and 10 rebounds in December while leading the team in blocked shots.
Piper Hildreth, fr., Newberg
Tigers coach Luke Lindell has high hopes for his 5-7 guard who opened her career averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in her first 11 games.
Marly Hill, fr., Grants Pass
The 5-5 Hill took over as the Lady Cavers point guard this season, averaging nine points, three assists and three rebounds in her first month while showing growth in several aspects of her game. “She has grown a lot as an on-ball defender and continues to become a better shooter,” said coach Ethan Lackey. “Marly continues to grow as a point guard and is learning how to run an offense. She is the ultimate competitor and has a true passion for basketball that many girls her age do not have.”
Hanna Jones, fr., Southwest Christian
The Wildcats went 8-1 in December with their 5-8 wing alternating between starting and being the first player off the bench as injuries and illness hit the rotation. “She is providing a huge lift defensively and rebounding,” said coach Jake Shafer.
Hallie Jorgenson, fr., Churchill
Jorgenson arrived on campus having played high-level club ball with Oregon Top Prospects, and in her first month, the 6-1 post averaged a double-double with a team-high 12 points and 10 rebounds per game. “She has quickly emerged as a spark for the varsity squad and has played a major role in the growth of our program this season,” said Lancers coach Jordan Sanders. “Her transition to varsity play has been seamless, reflecting both her strong work ethic and high level of preparation.”
Kodee Kimball, fr., Redmond
The 5-6 shooting guard was the MVP of the South Coast Tournament and leads the 11-1 Panthers in scoring at 16.6 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals.
Jada Kirk, fr., Mountainside
Mavericks coach Laurie Evans-Gygax anticipated that the 5-8 Kirk would make immediate contributions, “but she has surpassed all expectations,” the fourth-year coach said. Kirk averaged seven points and five rebounds, “and defensively, she is the toughest guard I’ve ever coached,” Evans-Gygax raved.
Lailah Kiros-Van, fr., Benson
Kiros-Van was already turning heads as a 5-10 middle-schooler at Beverly Cleary, and things haven’t changed since she first donned an Astros uniform last month as she eases her way into a loaded lineup.
Frankie Koehnke, fr., Regis
The 5-6 guard opened her high school account with 25 points (hitting five 3-pointers) and 10 assists, and she hasn’t let up over the first month of her career, averaging a team-high 17 points for the unbeaten Rams, who’ve already matched their win total (11) of a year ago. “We were so excited to have Frankie join our team this year,” said coach Tim Manning. “She comes from a basketball family, and as a freshman, she has the basketball knowledge of a seasoned veteran. She is just the addition this team needed.”
Jasmine Lansing-Hodson, soph., South Eugene
The 5-9 wing played for the Axe’s JV2 team last year, moving her way up to receiving some JV minutes by season’s end. Her ascendance continued this winter, with her work on the boards propelling her to becoming a full-time varsity starter. “She is our hardest working player who has consistently improved her skills and gets better every day,” said coach Steve Eastburn. “Her attitude and passion to compete are eventually going to make her a special player for our program.”
Mackenzee Lawrence, jr., Jefferson
The Democrats graduated much of the core of the team that won the PIL title and took third at the Class 6A state tournament, but Lawrence has helped them weather a tough stretch to open PIL play 2-1 this winter, taking on a much bigger role this season and averaging 16 points and eight rebounds.
Kolbie Ledbetter, fr., Eagle Point
The 5-10 forward averaged 7.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the opening month of the season with a 41% eFG%. “Kolbie has done a great job stepping into a varsity role as a freshman and becoming one of our key players,” said Eagles coach Denise Ledbetter. “She is improving each game and becoming a valuable member of our team.”
Ella Manson, jr., La Salle Prep
Manson was a swing player between JV and varsity for most of her sophomore season, but the 5-7 guard has developed into a deadeye from 3-point range this year, shooting 48% from beyond the arc while averaging 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. “She committed to working on her game in the offseason and came back an even more poised and mature player,” said Falcons coach Lucas Saverio Fiorante. “She is a lights-out shooter from three and a scrappy defender who always works hard with a positive and competitive attitude.”
Jahzara Marshall, fr., Seaside
Seagulls coach Marla Olstedt called the 5-8 point guard “a special player who quickly filled our point guard position after our senior went down with an injury.” Marshall shot 37.5% from 3-point range while averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and two steals. “She’s long and lengthy, and her IQ is extremely high, impacting both ends of the court,” Olstedt said. “She is one of the best shooters we’ve had in our program, and her ceiling is extremely high.”
Spencer McLagan, soph., Westview
Wildcats coach Yukiko Flennaugh touted the huge improvements that the 5-6 guard made in every aspect of her game over the summer, with McLagan averaging 13 points, 3.3 rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 35% from 3-point range and 68% inside the arc.
Mady Nanna, fr., Canby
The 5-4 point guard not only contributes on the stat sheet (11.5 points, two rebounds, two assists) but has brought a competitive edge to a program looking to win its first playoff game since 2020. “She has embraced the responsibility of running our offense on the floor, showing poise, confidence, and leadership beyond her years,” said coach Dana Avgi.
Zepherya Noxon, so., and Paisley Crenshaw, fr., Phoenix
The duo helped the Pirates get off to a 3-3 start coming into the new year, with Noxon breaking out this winter, shooting 68% from the field while averaging 6 points and 7.2 rebounds, while Crenshaw is a 5-1 combo guard who’s already broken into the starting lineup and has games of 20 and 17 points this season while averaging 12 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Autumn Palmer, fr., South Salem
Palmer didn’t join the program until late in the summer, but the 5-11 wing/post showed immediately she would contribute this season. “She stood out with her physical play and high basketball IQ,” Saxons coach Adrian Lewis said, and she already has several games of 15-plus points while averaging 7.1 points, four rebounds and two steals in the first month of the season. “Autumn has tremendous potential and is expected to be a key part of the program for years to come,” Lewis added.
Harper Pepperling, fr., Lebanon
The Warriors have struggled in one of the state’s most difficult leagues (the 5A Mid-Willamette Conference) the past couple of seasons, but Pepperling has helped them start the year 6-2 and ranked No. 8 in 5A. Coach Andrew Evans called the 5-9 wing “a great shooter and great attacker with high-level athleticism and length.”
Anuhea Peters, fr., The Dalles
The 5-4 wing showed the impact she’s had on the Riverhawks in a recent game at Tillamook, finishing with six points, 13 rebounds, eight steals, six assists and three blocks in a 73-68 loss to 4A’s No. 9-ranked team. “She has found her role as our utility player, being able to defend a post or a guard and play either on offense,” said coach Ronni Orton-Blodgett. “Her communication on the court is strong, and she is not afraid to get after a loose ball and do the little things to help her team.”
Rachel Pippin, fr., Valley Catholic
Pippin has become a vital part of the Valiants rotation from the start of the season, with the 5-3 guard averaging six points, three rebounds and three steals. “Not only does she have really good skills, but her basketball IQ and toughness are far beyond her years,” said coach Pat Thomas. “She plays, communicates, and carries herself like she has been doing this for years instead of barely over a month.”
Emma Reiman, jr., Molalla
Reiman’s first year ever playing basketball was last season, when she dominated on the JV team for the Indians and swung up for a few minutes every game. She continued to improve over the summer, and in the 5-11 forward’s first month of consistent varsity action, she averaged 10 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals. “Over the summer, she really flourished and things really started to click for her,” said coach Whitnie Hall. “She gained a lot of game experience, confidence and understanding for the game. She asks the best questions to understand the game and wants to know how to do everything because she wants to be successful.”
Naomi Richards, fr., Gresham
The 6-1 post averaged a double-double during her first month of high school ball, putting up 14.3 points, 18 rebounds and 4.7 blocks to help the Gophers get off to a 5-4 start. “Nay has been a constant force for us at both ends, anchoring our defense and leading our team in scoring and rebounds,” said coach Alan Simson. “She has improved her footwork and game knowledge and is one of our best passers.”
Zoe Sanders, fr., Sherwood
The 5-10 point guard is one of several ninth-graders who’ve made an impact for the Bowmen this winter, averaging 12.1 points, 6.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.7 steals while shooting 53% from the field.
Madison Seal, soph., and Kenzie Stubblefield, fr., Estacada
The Rangers’ seven wins through the first week of January are already the most the program has posted in a decade, and the arrival of Seal — a 5-8 wing who hadn’t played basketball for a few years — and the 6-1 Stubblefield have played critical roles in the turnaround. “Madison has started a few games and is a very hard-working player, running the court hard, playing good defense, and is a strong, physical, fearless player,” said coach Ed Baran. “And Kenzie is a very unique player. She runs the court very well, blocks shots, and has good basketball instincts. Kenzie is still learning the game but progressing at a rapid pace.”
Katelyn Shoemaker, soph., Marist Catholic
The 5-9 wing averaged 8.8 points and four rebounds per game in December to help the Spartans open the year 6-2 and climb to No. 7 in the most recent OSAA 4A rankings.
McKinley Sloper, fr., Crook County
The versatile 5-9 wing has helped the Cowgirls enter the High School On SI Oregon Top 25 with a strong December, scoring over 20 points six times and recording five double-doubles in her first month. She entered the new year averaging a team-high 17.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.5 steals. “I expected her to have a big impact; she has been amazing,” said coach Bob Boback. “She plays with passion and has a great work ethic. McKinley does it all. She can hit the 3 and post up. She also brings the ball up when needed.”
Addy Slowik, fr., Amity
The 5-9 wing hasn’t been asked to put up big numbers for the defending 3A state champs, but “as she gains confidence playing at the varsity level, she is going to really help us down the stretch,” said Warriors coach Jed McMullen. “Addy is incredibly athletic and a very versatile player; she can do anything on the floor.”
Maddux Takemoto, fr., Liberty
Takemoto spent most of the first month of the season playing JV for the Falcons, but recent injuries have necessitated coach Jake Webber to swing the 5-2 point guard into action on the varsity. “Maddux has been making the most of her opportunities this year, and I expect her to continue improving,” Webber said. “With an incredible attitude and a willingness to work hard, Maddux has a bright future ahead of her on and off the court.”
Jamela Turin, fr., Sandy
The 5-8 small forward impressed Pioneers coach Matt Gist from the first time he saw her at tryouts. “Once we saw her play, we felt she would be a big factor in this team,” he said of Turin, who averaged a double-double (11.3 points, 10.3 rebounds) on 45.6% shooting with four steals in their first seven games. “She never stops moving, and her basketball instincts to find the ball either defensively or rebounding wise is superior. Her teammates feed off the energy she brings every day.”
Honey Wampler-Bryan, soph., Hood River Valley
Wampler-Bryan has grown into her role as the Eagles’ defensive stopper, drawing their opponent’s top offensive player every night. The 5-7 guard grabs seven boards with two steals every game, and coach Zach Pauls anticipates her increasing her offensive output (four points, two assists) as she matures. “I see the potential for her to become a go-to player on that end of the floor,” he said.
Mila Watson, soph., Beaverton
An injury to returning all-Metro League guard Dara Oluwafemi thrust Watson into the starting lineup, where the 5-5 point guard has thrived, averaging 8.5 points, four assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals. “Mila has been put into a position now that we demand her to play lots of minutes and take on more of a scoring role with the team,” said Beavers coach John Naro.
Payton Webster, fr., Nelson
The Hawks returned five all-Mt. Hood Conference players from a year ago, and Webster has fit right in with that veteran group, with the 5-9 guard averaging 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and two steals. “As preseason play ramped up, Payton has established herself as a reliable two-play contributor despite being a freshman,” said coach Kasima Knight-Hodge. “While we knew she had the skill set and basketball IQ to compete at the varsity level, Payton has shown the ability to impact games on both ends of the floor, providing steady guard play offensively while consistently taking on defensive responsibilities.”
Saige White, soph., Mazama
The 5-6 point guard transferred from crosstown rival Henley over the summer and immediately took over the reins of a team that won just one game last year, hitting a game-winner against Yreka (Calif.) on Dec. 18 and averaging 6.6 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds. “She runs the show like a true veteran point guard and is a do-it-all guard who can shoot, pass and rebound,” said Vikings coach Kyle Slezak. “But where she really shines is on defense. She is the tip of the spear for our team and has a bright future.”
Carly Wisehart, fr., Nestucca
The 5-5 shooting guard has taken her cues from senior all-state point guard Taylor Knight, averaging 11.4 points and 3.1 steals to complement Knight’s contributions (17.3 points, five assists, 4.8 steals). “Taylor has been a great mentor to Carly,” said Bobcats coach Tevin Gianella. “In a small town, you can see these types of players coming as young as third and fourth grade. It is just awesome to see them keep developing.”
Brynlee Young, fr., Crater
It should come as no surprise that Young, a 5-8 point guard and the younger sister of Oregon State signee Taylor Young, would have an immediate impact for the defending 5A state champion Comets. In the fall, she was an all-state outside hitter for the volleyball team, and in the first month of her debut basketball season, she averaged 15 points, four steals and three assists. “She has been a contributor right away and an awesome addition to our team,” said coach Amber Adkisson.