Peter Langi sets commitment date, previews finalists
Archbishop Riordan (California) versatile offensive lineman Peter Langi is a fit in a lot of offensive schemes.
Perhaps that's why the 6-foot-5, 330-pound star accumulated nearly 40 scholarship offers during the recruiting process.
Last month, Langi trimmed his list to a top six of Arizona, Auburn, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington.
And now he's set a commitment date - November 24 at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET on 247Sports' YouTube channel.
This week, Langi joined HighSchoolonSI to dicuss what he likes about each of his finalists.
Arizona Wildcats: "Arizona, I like a lot because the culture and like the family. I know a lot of players at U of A and I knew the coaching staff back when they were at San Jose State. I see something big in the future with Arizona."
Auburn Tigers: "I like Auburn a lot because the vision they have for me. And the coaching staff, because they develop great players to go to 'The League' fast and early. They see me as a big part of their offensive line."
Penn State Nittany Lions: "Man, Penn State is awesome. I haven’t got to visit in person, but I visited over the phone a lot and I feel like they are going crazy right now. The sky is the limit... coaching is great. They produce a lot of great players and the culture is something different."
Texas Longhorns: "I like Texas because I liked UT for a minute... since I was young. What they have accomplished over the years is just great football and the coaches are phenomenal at what they do."
Texas A&M Aggies: "I like Texas A&M because what they see in me in the long run and the amount of time they took on me coming out to my school plenty of times - just talking on the phone every other day. It means a lot. And the academic future they have for me."
Washington Huskies: "I like U-Dub a lot. They recruited me since I was young and I love the coaching staff and what they have accomplished with the amount of time they have been there."
Langi is a consensus three-star recruit, but given his size and versatility he could be a major asset at a position of need for any of his six finalists.