Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide set to land 5-star football recruit
Decision Day is fast approaching for Mission Viejo (California) five-star cornerback Dijon Lee.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound defensive back is set to announce his college commitment Friday and has completed an official visit schedule that included trips to Washington, Texas A&M, Georgia, Texas and, last but not least, Alabama.
So, where is the No. 1 prospect in California headed?
Prediction: Dijon Lee to Alabama Crimson Tide
Rated the nation's No. 22 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback, Lee has been a red-hot commodity on the recruiting trail.
And for good reason.
Not only is Lee a bonafide talent, but he is also a rare blend of size and fluidity that make him a prototypical modern cornerback.
That talent was on full display during the OT7 Finals earlier this month, as 247Sports noted:
"Some view D.J. Pickett as the freakiest corner in the 2025 cycle because of his 6-foot-4 frame and track markers, but Lee is just as tall and a similar athlete. The soon-to-be senior at Mission Viejo (Calif.) High broke up three passes for the Trillion Boys during the morning hours and was rather physical in coverage out on the perimeter. Lee is set to announce a decision on June 28. He's down to Alabama, Washington, Georgia and Texas A&M."
As for his recruitment, Lee may have saved his best official visit for last.
The Mission Viejo star was believed to be strongly considering both Alabama and Georgia, but took his third trip to Tuscaloosa over the weekend.
Lee was Kalen DeBoer's first new scholarship offer on the defensive side of the ball, and that priority recruitment has resonated with the West Coast star.
Expect Lee to choose Alabama later this week.
Of note, the recruiting industry agrees - with 247Sports and On3 both heavily favoring the Crimson Tide leading up to the big decision.