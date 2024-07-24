Prediction: Auburn Tigers poised for 5-star football commitment
The Auburn Tigers are hosting their Big Cat Weekend event at the end of the week, featuring dozens of elite football prospects.
And it couldn't come at a better time.
Auburn has the nation's No. 15 recruiting class, but are considered the team-to-beat for several bluechip prospects set to announce in the coming weeks.
The biggest name on that list may be Thompson (Alabama) five-star edge-rusher Jared Smith, who will announce his college commitment August 3.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound defender is rated the nation's No. 19 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher and has announced a top six of Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina and USC.
Throughout the spring and early summer many thought that South Carolina had the upperhand in Smith's recruitment.
But in recent weeks that feeling has shifted significantly.
Prediction: Jared Smith to Auburn Tigers
Smith, who is one of the marquee visitors for Big Cat this weekend, is widely projected to choose the Tigers.
247Sports has three predictions in so far, all favoring Auburn, while On3 gives the Tigers an 80.1 percent chance of securing the Thompson star's commitment.
South Carolina is still working hard to re-establish itself as the leader, but this weekend's visit could go a long way in making "Smith to Auburn" a locked-in reality.
What would Auburn be getting?
Not only would Smith pair with Opelika (Florida) five-star defensive lineman Malik Autry for one of the nation's most dominant 1-2 punches in the 2025 class, but Smith is also a truly rare physical specimen.
Here's what 247Sports had to say, in part, about Smith as a prospect:
"Verified at 6-foot-6 ½ and 235-pounds in February of 2024, Smith possesses prototypical size and elite length off the edge as he’s primarily positioned as a 5-technique in an even front in addition to flashing some ability as a standup edge in situational pass rushing downs. Exhibits good foot and body quickness for his size, showing the ability to bend the edge and win with a combination of quickness and athleticism off the line of scrimmage. Appears to play with above average play speed but is still obviously growing into the position in regards to striking and physicality at the point of attack. Will need to learn how to utilize his length and play to his frame as he continues to add weight... Possesses all the physical characteristics collegiate programs and NFL organizations seek at the defensive line and or edge position but must continue to refine his skill set from a technical and play strength standpoint to reach his full potential. Projects as a high level multi-year starter at a Power Four program with the ability to one day mature into a Day-1 or Day-2 NFL Draft choice."