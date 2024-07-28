Prediction: Florida Gators to flip nation's No. 4 athlete
The Florida Gators hosted a key collection of football prospects for its "Grille in the 'Ville" recruiting weekend.
And it sounds as though they are about to reap the rewards.
One of the visiotrs worth keeping a close on eye entering the event was class of 2026 Heritage (Florida) four-star athlete Demetres Samuel Jr.
The versatile 6-foot-2, 180-pound playmaker is rated the nation's No. 4 athlete by On3 and the No. 9 safety by 247Sports, but both sites agree that he's a top-100 prospect.
Since late March, Samuel Jr. has been committed to Syracuse, but that may soon change.
Prediction: Demetres Samuel Jr. to Florida Gators
Florida has been hard at work trying to flip the in-state prospect, and this weekend's visit may have finally gotten them over the hump.
"My visit was great," Samuel said. "I enjoyed the experience. They did a great job of making everything fun and feel like home. What stands out to me is the culture from the coaching staff and the energy they bring."
It's a decision that could come very soon.
What would Florida be getting?
Heritage coach Mykel Benson told "Florida Today" that he's a student-athlete who could add to any program on and off the field.
“He’s a player that coaches want on their team,” he said. “He can play both ways. He’s just as good at wide receiver as he is at DB. He’s a respectful kid, two-parent household, 3.0 GPA. High-level athlete, high-level I.Q. He has a great future.”
That mentality paired with his talent explains why Samuel has accumulated double-digit offers early in his high school career.
It sounds like je could be staying home, and committing to Florida, soon.