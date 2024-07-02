Prediction: Florida State Seminoles poised to land elite linebacker
The Florida State Seminoles were finalists for two bluechip linebackers Monday.
But IMG Academy (Florida) star Gavin Nix and Bethel (Washington) playmaker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale committed to Miami and Washington, respectively, leaving the Seminoles in search of a big play 'backer.
That effort is unlikely to take much longer.
On Tuesday, Wayne County (Georgia) star Tavion Wallace, the nation's No. 3 linebacker and No. 36 overall prospect, is set to announce his commitment from a list of four finalists: Arkansas, Florida, Florida State and Georgia.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound athlete took official visits to all four spots, so who will it be?
Prediction: Tavion Wallace to Florida State Seminoles
Wallace has been open about Florida State sitting atop his list, but Florida and Georgia are both within striking distance.
Any time the Bulldogs remain in the mix late for an in-state target, there's a chance they pull off a commitment day surprise.
Still, the Seminoles clearly established themselves as the team to beat in June, and that should hold up.
The recruiting industry agrees - with On3 giving FSU a 93.5 percent chance of landing Wallace, while 247Sports' lone prediction favors the 'Noles.
This one is tight, but Florida State is in a good spot heading into the decision, particularly after hosting the final trip.
If, in fact, that is the case Mike Norvell and Co. will quickly erase any and all concerns about missing out on Rainey-Sale and Nix, as Wallace is flirting with five-star status and is among the. nation's best defensive stoppers.
As a junior, Wallace racked up 58 total tackles, 10 quarterback hits, three pass break-ups and1.5 sacks.
Overall, Florida State's 2025 recruiting class consists of nine pledges and is ranked No. 36 nationally, but there's plenty of room in the group, and momentum on the recruiting trail, to move up significantly over the coming months.