Prediction: Miami Hurricanes to beat out Alabama, Texas for bluechip prospect
The Miami Hurricanes have eight pledges in their 2026 recruiting class so far, good for No. 14 nationally.
But with plenty of space remaining, not to mention Mario Cristobal's relentless approach, a top-10 class seems well-within striking distance.
That seems to be particularly the case given that Miami doesn't yet have a top-100 prospect in the fold, a fact that appears destined to dissolve as time passes.
Still, Cristobal and company will happily add any bluechipper deemed worthy into the fold, and it appears another could be on the way.
Prediction: Heze Kent to Miami Hurricanes
On Thursday, Brunswick (Georgia) four-star jumbo athlete Heze Kent set a July 12 commitment date and announced a final six of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami and Texas.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pound playmaker is being recruited as a big-bodied tight end, but his ranking differs by the site, although all agree he's a standout.
While 247Sports considers him the nation's No. 160 overall prospect and No. 13 offensive tackle, On3 has listed him previously as a top-6 recruit at the versatile "athlete" position and No. 116 overall.
Mid-July is a long time to wait for a commitment, and Kent still has five official visits before he commits - Florida (May 30), Miami (June 6), Texas (June 13), Florida State (June 15) and Alabama (June 20).
So, why the confidence in a Miami pick now?
Kent has visited the Hurricanes multiple times, including an all-important trip in late March.
Following that visit, it seemed that Cristobal's program had established itself as the team to beat.
While Kent's commitment date has been announced immediately following that trip, I don't think too much should be made of that one fact.
After all, the commitment is still months away and several visits are still on the schedule.
Still, Miami appears to be the clear frontrunner.
"Miami is a great place and I love it here," he told Rivals after his latest trip.
Generally, Miami's pool party proved to be a big splash on the recruiting trail last weekend.
It will take some time to feel the full weight of its success, but Kent could be a domino that falls in Miami's direction this summer.