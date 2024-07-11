Prediction: Nebraska Cornhuskers poised to land 4-star commitment
This weekend, Ridge Point (Texas) four-star cornerback Bryson Webber is set to announce his college commitment from a trio of finalists - Nebraska, TCU and Utah.
The 6-foot-2 1/2, 180-pound defensive back took official visits to all three programs and has built a long-standing relationship with each.
So, where is he headed?
Prediction: Bryson Webber to Nebraska Cornhuskers
This one is a bit trickier than it may appear.
Yes, Nebraska was Webber's first big offer - and his trust in the program is strong.
But the sudden resignation of defensive pass game coordinator Evan Cooper, Webber's primary recruiter, may complicate the decision.
This week, Webber indicated he was pleased with the way the rest of the coaching staff has supported him in the transition from Cooper to reported new secondary coach John Butler.
“It’s sad to say coach (Ryan) Cooper left, but they were my first offer sophomore year when I first started transitioning from wide receiver to defensive back," Webber said. "They’ve had trust in me and that’s had a really big role. We’ve had that relationship a long time.”
"It was Coop, but it wasn’t just him. It was coach (Tony) White and my hosts," he added. "The whole staff has a very strong bond."
Will that be enough?
It sounds as though the 'Huskers have overcome some of Webber's reservations, and he likes the direction of the program - with Dylan Raiola set to lead the offense for the foreseeable future.
It also helps that he approves of his projected role.
Nebraska sees Webber as either a corner or a safety, depending on the growth and development of his body - a fact that appeals to the Texas bluechip recruit.
All of that should be enough to overcome the sudden departure of Webber's primary recruiter.
And the recruiting industry agrees.
247Sports has seen a flurry of "Webber to Nebraska" projections, while On3 gives Rhule's program a staggering 99.5 percent chance of securing his commitment.
Those numbers are a bit misleading given the sudden Nebraska coaching shake-up, but Webber to Lincoln still seems like the most likely end result of his recruitment.