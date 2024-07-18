Prediction: North Carolina State poised for imminent football commitment
Thursday marks decision day for Louisville Male (Kentucky) interior offensive lineman Isaac Sowells Jr.
The 6-foot-2, 295-pound center/guard accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers during the recruiting process and is rated as highly as the nation's No. 3 center by ESPN.
Down to a final three of Kentucky, North Carolina State and South Carolina, Sowells is set to announce his college commitment at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Instagram Live (found here).
So, where is he headed?
Prediction: Isaac Sowells Jr. to North Carolina State
The coveted center initially had a top five that also included Louisville and Miami, but both schools were eliminated leading up to his decision.
So, it's a three-horse race.
Sowells took official visits to all three finalists - with North Carolina State getting his final trip.
Add in the fact that Sowells reportedly has a strong bond to the Wolfpack's staff and a commitment to North Carolina State seems to be the most likely conclusion to his recruitment.
The recruiting industry agrees.
247Sports has four predictions loaded - all for N.C. State - while On3 gives the Wolfpack a 90.9 percent chance of securing his commitment.
While there's always wiggle room late, "Sowells to North Carolina State" appears to be the near-consensus in the hours leading up to his decision.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Sowells, the son of former NFL player, as a prospect:
"One of the more pure center projections in the entire 2025 cycle. Has measured under 6-foot-2, but pushing 300 pounds and equipped with very favorable features for a trench player: 35-inch arms to go along with big 10.75-inch hands. Could best be described as a knockdown machine at the prep level that packs a powerful punch. Still working on body control and balance, but has the feet to climb and pull before finishing with authority. Spent part of junior season snapping the ball, but was also deployed as a right tackle and could ultimately settle in as a guard on Saturdays. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter for a Power Four program. Could fit into a variety of different schemes."