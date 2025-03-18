Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes poised to land key in-state prospect
The Ohio State Buckeyes have signed a top-five recruiting class nationally for six consecutive years.
Currently sitting at No. 21 nationally, it feels inevitable that a jump of at least 15 spots is coming.
One potential addition recently visited and came away impressed.
Over the weekend, the Buckeyes hosted Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) four-star offensive tackle Sam Greer, a key in-state target.
He left Columbus believing in the program's focus on improvement.
"What stood out was the new tempo there," Greer said. "They want to get things done and they're extremely competitive. They try to be uncommon in everything they do. I love the culture and coaching staff at Ohio State."
Prediction: Sam Greer to Ohio State Buckeyes
Greer still has some major visits on tap this spring - Michigan (March 22), Miami (March 29), Louisville (April 2), Tennessee (April 5), Florida (April 10), Florida State (April 17) and Wisconsin (April 22) - but the Buckeyes are going to be tough to beat.
The draw to stay close to home is compelling.
"It means a lot to have the opportunity to be a Buckeye," Greer said. "As a kid from the state, I have a ton of family and friends rooting for the Buckeyes in my recruitment."
Rated the nation's No. 148 overall prospect and No. 14 offensive tackle, Greer has been made a priority by Ohio State.
There are a few other programs to watch, most notably Florida, Missouri and Wisconsin, but the in-state inside track should eventually give Ohio State a key win with Greer.