Sam Greer, bluechip offensive tackle, on Ohio State Buckeyes: 'I love the culture and coaching staff'
Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) bluechip offensive tackle Sam Greer is one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the Midwest.
The 6-foot-6 1/2, 310-pound athlete holds more than 30 scholarship offers and is being heavily pursued by many of the top programs in the nation.
Hoping to sort through his options, Greer has a busy spring slate of visits set up to help him decide.
So far, he has visited both Missouri and Ohio State, but the following trips are still on tap: Michigan (March 22), Miami (March 29), Louisville (April 2), Tennessee (April 5), Florida (April 10), Florida State (April 17) and Wisconsin (April 22).
As for the trip to Columbus, Greer came away impressed by. Ohio State's approach to improving.
"What stood out was the new tempo there," he said. "They want to get things done and they're extremely competitive. They try to be uncommon in everything they do. I love the culture and coaching staff at Ohio State."
For many young kids growing up in Ohio, the chance to play for the Buckeyes is a dream-come-true. While Greer stopped short of that kind of praise, he is grateful to have the in-state program's attention.
"It means a lot to have the opportunity to be a Buckeye," he said. "As a kid from the state, I have a ton of family and friends rooting for the Buckeyes in my recruitment."
Greer, the nation's No. 148 overall prospect and No. 14 offensive tackle, hopes to make a decision following his official visits.
Ohio State is clearly a team to watch - even with Florida, Missouri, Wisconsin and others lurking.