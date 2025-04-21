Prediction: Oregon Ducks in position to land nation's No. 1 athlete
The Oregon Ducks are set to host back-to-back mega-recruiting weekends, culminating in the annual spring game April 26.
One down, one to go - and the first weekend was a successful one.
Multiple recruits raved about the experience, but few invested more energy in the trip than Cathedral Catholic (California) five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.
Already sky-high on the Ducks, the nation's No. 1 athlete in 2027 brought his entire family on the trip to see what was so special about the program.
"It was great," Fa'alave-Johnson said. "I came out with my whole family this time because they wanted to see why I keep coming out. They were not disappointed one bit. It's always a great time in Eugene and they always make me feel like a priority."
Prediction: Honor Fa'alave-Johnson to Oregon Ducks
Even before this weekend's return visit Fa'alave-Johnson had indicated Oregon had established an early lead, but bringing the whole family is usually a sign a recruit has a clear-cut favorite.
It's typically a "come see why I love this place" move.
Fa'alave-Johnson said almost exactly that himself - even if he did stop well short of setting a commitment date or providing a decision timeline.
"The love is there," he said. "I'm still praying about everything, but it’s definitely a program I would love to be a part of. The Ducks program knows where they stand and the Duck fans should feel great where they stand."
It's early, so things can always change.
But given Fa'alave-Johnson's clear love and comfort for the program combined with Oregon's recruiting prowess in the San Diego area and this feels like a slam dunk for both parties.
That would be a massive win for Lanning and Co., as the versatile athlete holds offers from the likes of Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC and many others.
Rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete in 2027, Fa'alave-Johnson has garnered high praise from 247Sports:
"who could potentially play as many as four positions in college. We like him at safety or wide receiver at the next level but he's a talented running back with the athleticism to play corner as well. He's an explosive athlete who can get in and out of his breaks and catches everything with his hands. He’s a field stretcher who can hit the big play and is dynamic after the catch. His upside is probably highest as a safety because of his high end athleticism, physicality and projectable frame. He’s going to fill out and get bigger and stronger and we love his long term potential. He had to sit out five games last season due to a transfer but flashed once he hit the field and had a strong showing at the Polynesian Bowl Combine and Showcase in March. He projects as an easy national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country."