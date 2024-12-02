Prediction: Oregon Ducks poised to flip 5-star recruit
Goodland (Kansas) five-star tight end Linkon Cure is one of the top playmakers in the class of 2025.
Since July, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound pass-catcher has been committed to the Kansas State Wildcats.
But in recent weeks the Oregon Ducks have made a major push, hosting him on a pair of key visits.
Following the first trip, Cure was quite high on Oregon, but remained locked in with the Wildcats.
"Everything stands out about Oregon for me," he said. "What is there not to love, honestly? It’s a great route for me personally for a multitude of reasons and we’ll just have to see how the weekend goes. It’ll be a lot of fun to be around the coaching staff. They are like a family to me."
Cure, the nation's No. 32 overall prospect and No. 1 tight end, was scheduled to visit Eugene again last month, but was forced to push his trip back due to weather.
That trip was re-scheduled for last weekend and he finally made the return visit.
Even before arriving, Cure had indicated it was a crucial part of his recruitment.
Afterwards? Well, the Kansas State commit admits he now has something to think about.
Prediction: Linkon Cure to Oregon Ducks
"It was an awesome visit," Cure said. "I loved my time there and it felt like I never left. I absolutely loved th3e environment and the experience."
During Oregon's win over Washington the Ducks featured multiple tight ends and Terrance Ferguson tied the school record for career touchdown receptions by a tight end.
The belief that Oregon can develop the position is a huge part of Cure's interest.
"It means everything," he said. "The NFL is the ultimate goal and they could get me there."
So, will he still with Kansas State or flip to Oregon?
"Both outcomes are very possible," Cure admitted.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Cure as a prospect:
"Big, athletic, playmaking tight end prospect who can line up as a true receiver and provide mismatches in the passing game. Valuable two-way snaps at the high school level, combined with strong multi-sport athletic profile. Double-digit scorer and high-flying act on the basketball court. Kansas 3A state championship-caliber hurdler. Uses speed-changing nuance as a route runner and gravitates toward space when available. Combines strength with speed as a run-after-catch threat. Athletic enough to hurt defenses in the vertical game, while also providing a big-play threat in the screen/quick game. Advanced ball skills and corresponding tracking ability in the deep portion of the field. Excellent ball-winning consistency in contested situations, likely influenced by multi-sport background and excellent functional athleticism relative to size. Strong production as a junior with nearly 1,000 receiving yards and 14 TDs on 22.5 per reception. Adding some mass/strength and calibrating to P4-caliber opponents, especially when blocking in the run game, are keys. Enters senior season as an elite tight end prospect with high-round NFL Draft upside. Gifted flex tight end with physical tools and strength capacity to fit all TE modes at the high-major level, and potentially beyond."