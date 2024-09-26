Prediction: Oregon Ducks poised to flip one of nation's hottest quarterback prospects
The Oregon Ducks have the nation's No. 8 recruiting class and the nation's No. 1 collection of talent in terms of 'rating per commit" (94.71) on 247Sports.
But with only 16 pledges it's clear Oregon is not done.
And they are hard at work trying to flip some of the nation's top recruits, successfully securing the commitment of former Tennessee Volunteers five-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu on Thursday.
That wasn't the only big move Oregon made on a possible flip this week.
Prediction: Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele to Oregon Ducks
Perhaps no quarterback in America has seen his stock rise more in the past few months than Cal commit and Campbell (Hawaii) signal-caller Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete, rated the nation's No. 20 signal-caller, was a virtual unknown before starring at the prestigious Elite 11 Finals, leading to a New York Times feature.
“The other quarterbacks know a player when they see it,” said Brian Stumpf, the director of the Elite 11. “And he instantly had their respect. Like, ‘Man. This guy’s good.’”
Oregon immediately started keeping tabs, and finally offered the talented passer this week.
“It’s a blessing to receive and offer from Oregon, a powerhouse," Sagapolutele said. "It’s surreal. Jake Kaneda Facetime’d me and I talked to coach Will Stein. It was a great feeling. He was saying they got word from the head man to offer me and love my film and want to get me on a visit. “
Having grown up a fan of Oregon quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Dillon Gabriel, two stars from Hawaii, the offer has added meaning.
“I grew up watching Marcus, of course," Sagapolutele said. "And Dillon Gabriel is my favorite quarterback of all time. I tried to pattern my game after him. I’ve watched him since I was young. To have an opportunity like this, it’s crazy to me.”
A flip seems likely, something the rising star himself admitted when asked if he could see himself committing to Oregon after a visit... assuming it goes well.
“I could," he said. "I really could, honestly. I think so.”
A visit must come first, but it seems Oregon is destined to flip one of the nation's hottest quarterbacks.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Sagapolutele as prospect:
"Keawe Sagapolutele has clearly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks this off-season. He has really had a great spring and summer including a recent top 11 finish at the prestigious Elite 11 Finals. You can make an argument he has the strongest arm in the country but doesn’t just throw all fastballs and has really improved in his ability to change speeds and throw with touch. His deep ball accuracy is among the best in the country as well and he can really layer the football in to tight windows. His release is smooth and tight and he has improved in his ability to make quick decisions and get the ball out on time. The next big jump we want to see this fall is improving his mobility, avoiding sacks and being more of a threat running the ball when the pocket breaks down. All the physical tools are there and Keawe Sagapolutele has a very high ceiling and NFL potential if he continues to develop at his current rate."