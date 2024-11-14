Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land bluechip linebacker
The Oregon Ducks have the nation's No. 1 recruiting class early in the 2026 cycle. and a top-10 class in 2025 with less than a month until the early signing period.
While Dan Lanning and his coaching staff have obviously found success across the country, Oregon's rise has been especially pronounced in the state of California.
And that effort could take another step forward in early December.
Ventura (California) four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips is set to announce his college commitment December 7 and is down to a top six.
But the 6-foot-3, 215-pound 'backer is taking two crucial trips this month before he makes a decision: Oklahoma and Oregon.
While Phillips has never been to Oklahoma, he has already visited Eugene twice and will take his third (and final) visit just days before his announcement.
Prediction: Tristan Phillips to Oregon Ducks
Phillips, the nation's No. 13 linebacker and No. 2 'backer in the West region, is sky-high on Oregon ahead of his decision, particularly because of the strong culture Lanning and his staff have cultivated.
“Something that really stands out about the Ducks is the brotherhood they are building - even with the coaches as well," he said. "I think that’s part of why they’ve had so much success this year. They have a lot of brotherhood and team chemistry.”
Especially early in a recruiting class, Phillips provides excellent value to whoever lands him, as five of his six finalists believe he can play middle linebacker, rush the passer off the edge or drop back into coverage.
In other words, he fits many needs and can be moved around the linebacking corps based on situation, team need and/or depth.
247Sports shares that belief.
"Long athletic 'backer who also plays basketball. Has a very projectable 6-3, 210 pound frame, is a fluid athlete, runs well and and can hit. Reactionary athlete with some quick twitch to him, can drop, comfortable in space, makes plays sideline to sideline and can get there in a hurry. Attacks line of scrimmage, stands up blockers and has a nice edge to him. Shows the positional versatility to play inside or outside ‘backer and could even move to edge rusher depending on how much bigger he gets over the next few years. High major Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone out West."
Regardless of his landing spot, Phillips is eager to lock in his commitment and get to work.
“I’m definitely excited about December 7th," he said. "It will be another stepping stone for what’s ahead of me. 'Built not bought' is one of my favorite mottos and I’ve put in a lot of work to be in this position through hard work."