Tristan Phillips, bluechip linebacker, visiting Oklahoma, Oregon ahead of commitment
Class of 2026 Ventura (California) four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips has set a December 7 commitment date and announced a top six of Arizona State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.
Prior to that decision, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound 'backer will be taking two crucial visits - Oklahoma on November 23 and Oregon on November 30.
The trip to Norman will be a first for Phillips, who generated double-digit offers and is rated the nation's No. 13 linebacker.
"What stands out is definitely all the success they’ve had years on years on years," he said. "They have that brand around them. The education and structure they have for life after college is a huge as well. They have one of the best linebackers in college football, Danny Stutsman, and they show they can develop their guys for the NFL."
Phillips will follow that visit with a trip to Eugene, his third.
Oregon is loading up the November 30 weekend with several key visitors in the hopes of solidifying the classes of 2025 and beyond.
Phillips is hoping the weekend continues to give him the family feel he has gotten on past trips up North.
“Something that really stands out about the Ducks is the brotherhood they are building - even with the coaches as well," he said. "I think that’s part of why they’ve had so much success this year. They have a lot of brotherhood and team chemistry.”
Phillips indicated his primary recruiters are head coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.
"Coach Lanning and coach Lupoi... my relationship is great with them," he said. "I’ve been able to connect with them through text. After my last visit I got to talk to coach Lanning. I first met him early in the summer at a camp at Redlands. That was amazing.”
Phillips said all six of his finalists are firmly in the mix, and that five of the six see him as a versatile player who can set the tone at inside linebacker, bend the edge and get after the quarterback or even drop back into coverage.
Wisconsin is the outlier, as they view him purely as an edge/outside 'backer., but Phillips is comfortable with that schematic fit.
In general, Phillips is eager to end his recruitment and announce a decision.
“I’m definitely excited about December 7th," he said. "It will be another stepping stone for what’s ahead of me. 'Built not bought' is one of my favorite mottos and I’ve put in a lot of work to be in this position through hard work."
What will the winning school be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Phillips as a prospect:
"Long athletic 'backer who also plays basketball. Has a very projectable 6-3, 210 pound frame, is a fluid athlete, runs well and and can hit. Reactionary athlete with some quick twitch to him, can drop, comfortable in space, makes plays sideline to sideline and can get there in a hurry. Attacks line of scrimmage, stands up blockers and has a nice edge to him. Shows the positional versatility to play inside or outside ‘backer and could even move to edge rusher depending on how much bigger he gets over the next few years. High major Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone out West."