Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land fast-rising two-sport star
The Oregon Ducks hosted a star-studded visitor list over the weekend for their big win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.
And that effort is already paying divdends.
Since then, Oregon has secured a commitment from Tomuhini Topui, the nation's No. 1 defensive tackle in 2026, and flipped Bingham (Utah) four-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala from the USC Trojans.
But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff may not be finished.
Prediction: McKay Madsen to Oregon Ducks
Fast-rising Clovis North (California) linebacker/running back McKay Madsen took spring official visits to BYU and UCLA.
Those two seemed to be the top two competing for his services.
But that changed when the 6-foot-1, 230-pound athlete competed at Hayward Field for the Nike Outdoor Nationals in June.
Madsen, the California state champion in the shot put and discus, finished sixth nationally - No. 1 among all juniors.
He also used the opportunity to take an unofficial visit to Oregon for football.
Since then, the Ducks and Madsen have built a strong relationship that culminated with a scholarship offer in football and last weekend's visit.
An elite athlete, the California product is currently No. 1 nationally in the discus and No. 3 in shot put.
On the football field, Madsen finished his junior campaign as a do-it-all contributor, registering roughly 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns (averaging 8.3 yards per carry) with an additional 75 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
While the two-sport star intends to take another round of visits to BYU, Oregon and UCLA, the Ducks may have emerged as the heavy favorites thanks, in part, to their elite football and track and field programs.
BYU, however, remains the biggest threat.
Of note, Madsen intends to take a two-year LDS Mission and will be part of the 2027 class wherever he commits.