Prediction: Washington Huskies close to landing fast-rising defensive prospect
The Washington Huskies have a solid foundation of seven commitments in the class of 2025, but the month of June could see that number bolstered significantly.
June has become a hot both - both figuratively and literally - on the recruiting trail, as college football programs around the country host top prospects on official visits.
This weekend could prove to be a significant one, as Washington is playing host to one of the hottest prospects on the West Coast.
Nelson (Oregon) three-star defensive lineman Dominic Macon was a relative unknown on the recruiting trail just months ago.
But his ascension has been undeniable.
After placing third at district wrestling as a sophomore, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman posted an undefeated state championship performance in the heavyweight division at the 6A level this year.
That same level of growth and development has also taken shape on the football field, as Macon has added offers from Boise State, San Diego State, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State and others since late April.
While the late progression to his recruitment could extend things into the fall, Macon seems to have a clear leader at this point.
Prediction: Dominic Macon to Washington
Given his rapid rise up the rankings, it's always possible a new offer materializes and that program jumps to the forefront, but as it stands Macon seems to be sky-high on the Huskies.
The big-bodied defensive lineman is quickly becoming a top target along the West Coast, but Washington has cranked up its recruiting effort at the perfect time.
"They're ranking really high," he said. "I love the fact that they're the biggest team that is showing me the most love."
Macon admitted they have established themselves as the leader - even before his crucial officai visit this weekend.
"They are definitely leading right now," he said.
It may take time, or it could come quickly, but "Macon to Washington" is beginning to feel more likely by the day.
Listen to Macon's interview discussing his recruitment, previewing his Washington visit: